Leslie Frazier to be inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame

When the Buffalo Bills defense all wore shirts of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier in Week 11, the shirts included a picture of Frazier from when he played at Alcorn State University.

Just seeing the shirts in general was "humbling and emotional at the same time" for Frazier. His Alcorn State days will be honored again next summer.

Frazier will be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF), as a part of the Class of 2023. Frazier’s nod comes from his stand-out play as a defensive back at Alcorn State, a historically black university.

The class of eight inductees was announced Thursday. Frazier got the call letting him know he would be inducted on Wednesday. Even with the heads up, Frazier still was processing the news.

“I've got the call yesterday, and then even today, when they did the press release, you're in the midst of getting ready for a big ball game, so it's hard to really focus on it,” Frazier said. “But when I was driving home last night, I was just so much in awe of the fact that I've been chosen for the Hall of Fame. And it just makes you very, very grateful, very thankful.”

Votes were tallied from an 11-member selection committee, per a press release from the BCFHOF. Frazier was one of 25 finalists announced on Nov. 15, which made him "beyond honored to see (his) name on that list," a list that included "some of (his) heroes growing up."

The group will be inducted in a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta in June, 2023.

Frazier heard congratulations around the Bills facility all Thursday. The initial news also had a Buffalo tie, Frazier noted.

“James ‘Shack’ Harris called me yesterday morning and informed me of the news,” Frazier said. “So, for one Buffalo Bill to another Buffalo Bill – and, he, of course, being a Hall of Famer, a Grambling State University graduate – it was special coming from him.”

Frazier and Harris have known each over for “many, many years,” always checking in when their alma maters go head to head.

“We always tease when Grambling and Alcorn play one another,” Frazier said. “So, it was great to hear that and get that call from him.”

A Mississippi native, Frazier headed to Alcorn State, in Lorman, Mississippi, where he would go on to earn honors in both football and baseball. From 1978 to 1980, Frazier was a shut-down defensive back who also helped on punt returns. In 1979, he earned All-SWAC first-team defensive honors, on his way to winning a SWAC Championship.

Per Alcorn State, Frazier is still tied for second-most all-time interceptions at the school, despite a hamstring injury his junior year and declaring for the NFL after that. His nine picks in one season in 1979 are still tied for a school record.

The Hall-of-Fame nod has given Frazier some time to reflect and to hear from his former teammates.

But tied to all he accomplished on the field were all the ways he grew as a person. Frazier met his wife, Gale, there. He studied business administration. And he laid the groundwork for the person he would become once he left.

“It was a great experience when I was in college at Alcorn State, with some great players and coaches who really deserve this honor as much as I do,” Frazier said. “My coaches – coach Marino Casem, my head coach, really was the inspiration for me. I mean, he challenged me and helped to shape me into who I am today, and I'll always be thankful for that experience. It was a great four years, and it's led to this moment, so very grateful.”

Casem, who recruited Frazier to Alcorn State, is also a member of the BCFHOF, inducted in 2014. Frazier joins Casem in a fraternity that also includes Walter Payton, Mel Blount and Donnie Shell, among others. Knowing the impact of players that have come before him wasn’t lost on Frazier.

“It's an honor, and one that I hope I'll be able to represent all Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the right way,” Frazier said. “It means a lot in that respect.”

Frazier already has a decorated resume. He won Super Bowl titles as a player and a coach, the former with the dominant ’85 Bears. He has been inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2007, the Alcorn State Hall of Fame in 2012, and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. But noting the history of HBCUs and how important that representation is, Frazier said this latest honor was especially meaningful.

“This has to be right up there at the top, because of what it means to so many,” Frazier said. “When you talk about Historically Black Colleges across the country, and there was a time when those were the only options when it (came) to going to college. And so, to now be a part of the Hall of Fame in football, it means a great deal, and it stacks up there with any award I've ever received. I'm just very thankful for this moment.”