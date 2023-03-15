Among the first signings to be announced by any team at the official start of the NFL league year was the Chicago Bears' acquisition of former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Edmunds agreed to a four-year deal with $72 million on Monday, according to reports.
In a story announcing Edmunds' signing on the Bears' website, they note that Edmunds was coached by Leslie Frazier, the now former Bills defensive coordinator who was a member of the Bears' Super Bowl winning team in the mid-80s.
Frazier told the site that he texted Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams to congratulate them on landing "one of the premier linebackers in our league."
Frazier also told the site, "They're getting a tremendous player, a guy who has been to a few Pro Bowls, so that tells you that he's played at a high level. And he's still a very young player; five years in the league and he's 24 years old. He's really ascended. He's not a guy who's reached his peak, by any means.
People are also reading…
"And he's a tremendous leader, as well. Not only is he a good football player – a guy who can make plays – but his teammates, they really gravitate to him, and they look to him to lead, both on the field and off the field, in the locker room and the classroom. He's that type of guy. They're getting a special player who's a tremendous leader and who's also a great person. His parents did a great job of instilling in him the importance of integrity and just being a high-character individual."
Edmunds had 100-plus tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills. In 2022, he logged 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and an interception. His ability to cover space, with a 6-foot-5, 253-pound frame and 83-inch wingspan, has been a big asset to the Bills' defense.