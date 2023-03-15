"And he's a tremendous leader, as well. Not only is he a good football player – a guy who can make plays – but his teammates, they really gravitate to him, and they look to him to lead, both on the field and off the field, in the locker room and the classroom. He's that type of guy. They're getting a special player who's a tremendous leader and who's also a great person. His parents did a great job of instilling in him the importance of integrity and just being a high-character individual."

Edmunds had 100-plus tackles in each of his five seasons with the Bills. In 2022, he logged 102 tackles, six tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and an interception. His ability to cover space, with a 6-foot-5, 253-pound frame and 83-inch wingspan, has been a big asset to the Bills' defense.