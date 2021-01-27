Leslie Frazier staying with Bills as Texans set to hire David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans are going with a former Buffalo Bills assistant coach, not a current one, to fill their vacancy.
According to multiple reports Wednesday night, the Texans have offered David Culley their head coaching job, and he intends to accept. Culley spent the past two years as the Baltimore Ravens’ assistant head coach. In that role, he also served as the Ravens’ passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Before that, Culley worked with the Buffalo Bills for two years, serving as quarterbacks coach. That was a bit of a surprising role, given that he had never worked in that role before during a lengthy NFL career.
From a Bills’ perspective, the Texans’ hiring of Culley is significant because it means they won’t offer the job to Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who along with Culley was the other favorite for the job. They were the only two candidates to interview twice, with Frazier doing so in person after the Bills’ season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
With Frazier back, the Bills will have the same coordinator in place on defense since McDermott arrived for the 2017 season. Additionally, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason, will also be back for his fourth season, which coincides with quarterback Josh Allen’s time in the NFL.
That’s a significant – and surprising – amount of continuity for a team that went 13-3 and reached the final four of the 2020 season.
Culley, 65, has never been a coordinator during his 27 seasons in the NFL. Prior to his time with the Bills, he worked with the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His longest stint came with the Eagles, from 1999-2012, where he worked with both McDermott and current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.
Culley is walking into a tough situation in Houston. The Texans, who fired former coach Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start, hired Nick Caserio away from the Patriots to serve as general manager. That move reportedly upset star quarterback Deshaun Watson because he thought he would be able to offer his opinion on the move. Watson reportedly wants a trade, which would be a tough way for Culley to start his tenure. Houston also does not have a first- or second-round draft pick after they were traded to Miami in a package for left tackle Laremy Tunsil.