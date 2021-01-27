Leslie Frazier staying with Bills as Texans set to hire David Culley as head coach

The Houston Texans are going with a former Buffalo Bills assistant coach, not a current one, to fill their vacancy.

According to multiple reports Wednesday night, the Texans have offered David Culley their head coaching job, and he intends to accept. Culley spent the past two years as the Baltimore Ravens’ assistant head coach. In that role, he also served as the Ravens’ passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Before that, Culley worked with the Buffalo Bills for two years, serving as quarterbacks coach. That was a bit of a surprising role, given that he had never worked in that role before during a lengthy NFL career.

From a Bills’ perspective, the Texans’ hiring of Culley is significant because it means they won’t offer the job to Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who along with Culley was the other favorite for the job. They were the only two candidates to interview twice, with Frazier doing so in person after the Bills’ season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.