Leslie Frazier has been on a bit of a tour of NFL facilities.

The Buffalo Bills' former defensive coordinator has recently observed spring practices with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, and is reportedly doing the same this week with the New York Giants.

All of which begs the question, how is that allowed?

A league source told The Buffalo News on Tuesday that Frazier sought and obtained permission from the Bills before making those visits. The source noted the visits were permitted with the understanding that Frazier would not discuss scheme or personnel with the teams he spent time with. Of course, that works in both directions, as those teams would also expect Frazier not to report back to the Bills on schemes or personnel he observed.

The Bills announced in February that Frazier intended to take the 2023 season off, but that he planned to return to coaching in 2024.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The Bills have not appointed a defensive coordinator and coach Sean McDermott will handle the defensive play-calling.

The Bills ranked second in points allowed in 2022, first in 2021 and second in 2019. In terms of yards allowed the past six years, they were sixth best in 2022, preceded by first, 14th, third and second.

Sound pass defense had been the hallmark of the Bills’ defense under Frazier and McDermott. The Bills dropped to 15th in passing yards allowed in 2022 while being beset by a slew of secondary injuries. Before that they were first, 13th, fourth and first in passing yards allowed. They have allowed the fewest pass plays of 20 or more yards in the NFL since the start of the 2017 season.

The Bills, of course, have not been able to duplicate that defensive dominance in their playoff defeats. In their three playoff losses in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Bills have allowed 38, 42 and 27 points, respectively.

Last month, Frazier attended the NFL’s Coaching and Front Office Accelerator, which has a goal of getting minority assistant coaches in the same room with team owners and top executives with the hope of improving the diversity in the head coaching ranks.

“Hopefully, an owner will give me a chance to talk to him about an opportunity,” the 64-year-old said in an interview with Sports Illustrated afterward, confirming that his goal is to once again become a head coach. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m good. I’ve had a good career. I’m good. My goal is to be a head coach.

"I know I don’t have much time left. I’m at an age where it seems like owners are going younger and younger, but I think I have some things I can bring to the table. We’ll see what happens.”