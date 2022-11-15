 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leslie Frazier, Elijah Pitts among finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and late former Bills coach Elijah Pitts are among 25 finalists for the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The list includes 21 players and four coaches. Finalists were selected from a field of more than 200 nominees by an 11-member selection committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL general managers and football executives.

The hall is located in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and was founded in 2009. Over the past eight years, either six or seven of the finalists were inducted into the hall.

Frazier starred at defensive back for Alcorn State University in Mississippi from 1978 to 1980 before spending six seasons as an NFL player with the Chicago Bears.

Pitts starred at running back for Philander Smith College in Arkansas from 1958 to 1961. He then spent 11 seasons as a player in the NFL, nine with the Green Bay Packers. Pitts was an assistant coach with the Bills first from 1978 to 1980 and then from 1985 through 1997. He died at age 60 in 1998.

Among the others nominated this year are former NFL star defensive backs Lemar Parrish, Albert Lewis, Antoine Bethea and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

