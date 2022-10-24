Leslie Frazier: Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is 'making great progress'

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier feels that cornerback Tre'Davious White is close to playing, but the team is still exercising caution.

White returned to practice on Oct. 12, starting his 21-day window to return, but coach Sean McDermott made clear the star cornerback would not return that week against Kansas City. With the bye week, White could return this Sunday against Green Bay or the following week on the road against the Jets.

White could be activated as late as Saturday and still play Sunday night against the Packers.

Frazier knows White wants to be out there as soon as he's cleared.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said Monday.

“But he’s making great progress, and we’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and playing in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

White has been sidelined since he tore his ACL last November in New Orleans. Though White hasn't played in about 11 months, Frazier is confident that White will still play at a high level upon his return, bolstering what is already the No. 1 defense in the league.

"He has missed quite a bit of time, but when he's out there, I know from my standpoint, you just feel secure about that position and the person that he's lined up against," Frazier said.

"It just gives you a certain comfort level as a play caller knowing that Tre'Davious White is manning that corner position down."

Frazier understands it will be "a gradual process," even once White is back. Still, the way White prepares can help expedite how quickly he can contribute.

"He has a file on almost every receiver that he goes up against," Frazier said.