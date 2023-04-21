Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly haven't always had the smoothest relationship.

McCoy added another log on the fire Thursday during an appearance on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" on FanDuel TV.

McCoy was asked to respond to Kelly's recent comments that the Bills needed a better running game, and that quarterback Josh Allen "can't do it all himself."

Kelly was asked a question and answered, so it was not a random criticism of the run game. Kelly added that the Bills haven't had a game-changing running back since McCoy was released in 2018.

Before he got to the answer, though, McCoy went off on Kelly.

"First of all, Jim always talks," McCoy said. "He’s always talking. He just wants to talk about the team. He doesn’t want to talk about how they come up short every year, every year, every year. He doesn’t want to talk about that. Four times short. You’re this great quarterback in the Super Bowl? Loss, loss, loss, loss."

Do the Bills need to add a star RB?

As to the running game, McCoy said, "I thought they had a solid running game. I look at James Cook. He’s going to be a phenomenal player, still really young. Maybe add another running back in the draft.

"I hate that everybody wants to hammer them on that. If you really watched the Buffalo Bills offense, they don’t try to run the ball. They’d rather run the ball with Josh Allen and quarterback-driven runs than letting the running backs run. I hear what Jim is saying, but like I said, he talks a lot."

McCoy and Kelly had harsh words back in 2017 in the aftermath of then-President Donald Trump's remarks about NFL players – notably Colin Kaepernick – kneeling for the national anthem. McCoy took it a step further in the first game after Trump's comments by not kneeling but instead stretching and doing warmup exercises. At the time, McCoy and other Bills players expressed frustration that Kelly went public with his criticism.

"I like LeSean McCoy, don't get me wrong, but I totally, 100% disagree with what he did," Kelly said during a radio interview. "You want to kneel? Fine. But when you go and do what he did yesterday, that sort of bummed me out. And I lost a lot of respect for him."

McCoy countered by saying that Kelly could have spoken to him directly rather than made his comments in an interview. McCoy said he and Kelly exchanged texts, with McCoy saying he told Kelly, "You're human," and that he didn't need to apologize.

"What you said, you don't have to apologize for it. I don't think you're wrong," McCoy told reporters of his interaction with Kelly. "That's how he felt. I understand. You're human and I told him exactly, 'My respect for you, it hasn't changed. It's still very high.' He's a hell of a player and I respect him when I met him, and even the relationship I have so far. So it didn't affect me at all."

Kelly later issued an ammended statement saying that he understood that many NFL players were upset by Trump's remarks.

McCoy won two Super Bowl rings after his time in Buffalo, though, he was inactive for both games.

Also during the interview, McCoy address how he thinks the Bills need DeAndre Hopkins and expressed no concern over the relationship between Allen and Stefon Diggs.