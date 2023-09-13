Leonard Floyd didn’t waste any time showing what he can bring to the Buffalo Bills. To acclimate quickly, the defensive end, who joined the Bills in June, dove right into the playbook and quickly engaged during team meetings.

“Just coming out with the right mindset and just focused on my job,” Floyd said Wednesday. “And that’s to affect the quarterback. I came out and did pretty good.”

In 28 snaps (52% of defensive snaps) in the season opener against the New York Jets, Floyd tallied 1.5 sacks for 10.5 yards, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He had five pressures, per analytics website Pro Football Focus.

Floyd made his presence known in his first game with the Bills and looks to be on track to make a strong impact this season.

“I thought he was very active, played with great energy, assignment sound,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He was in their backfield. He used his hands well. He was active, really, all night.”

Though it was his Bills debut, Floyd has proved himself to be this kind of player in the past. He’s coming off three consecutive seasons with the Los Angeles Rams with nine sacks or more, totaling 29. And since he arrived in Buffalo, he’s taken all the right steps to continue with a new defense.

“Just the way he comes in here and works every day,” edge rusher Greg Rousseau said. “He’s always locked in, dialed in. And he’s a great teammate. When he gets out there, he plays real fast. He has that edge to him.”

Floyd’s experience also can help him in specific ways when the Bills face the Las Vegas Raiders in the home opener.

For the second week in a row, the Bills will face a quarterback with plenty of experience, but now playing with a new team. On Monday night, it was Aaron Rodgers, though he ended up only playing four snaps. Rodgers left the game after he was sacked by Floyd, but Rodgers’ Achilles injury re-ignited a conversation about playing on turf rather than anything about Floyd’s clean play.

This week, the Bills take on Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Me and Garoppolo had a lot of games against each other when he was with the 49ers. I know him well,” Floyd said. “He just a good quarterback, it’s going to be a challenge to get to him and try to answer the challenge this week.”

As Floyd prepares for another meeting with Garoppolo, the eighth-year edge rusher is leaning on past matchups.

“I tried to look at the sample size the (Raiders have) and the sample size that I’ve gained from just playing against him,” he said. “The things that we used to do to get him off his rhythm. Just from playing them so many times, I know the kind of quarterback he is.”

Last week, in the Raiders’ 17-16 win over the Broncos, Garoppolo was 20 of 26, throwing for 200 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He had another 11 yards on nine carries, though that number was tempered by losing five yards on his three kneel-downs to end the game.

“He’s good at the quick game. He’s efficient with the with the short passes,” Floyd said. “He’s a good quarterback. He knows his offense.”

To counter, Floyd knows his defense, along with what he can do himself.

“Trying to find different ways to affect the passer, like getting your hands up rushing, and getting your hands up trying to knock the ball down,” Floyd said. “Just find the little things that affect them, try to get them off balance.”

Floyd’s favorite memory of playing against Garoppolo was beating the 49ers in the NFC championship game to take the Rams to the Super Bowl. Floyd played 90% of the defensive snaps in the Rams’ 20-17 victory. He hopes to add to the list of fond memories this weekend, in his first regular-season game with the Bills in Highmark Stadium.

The preseason gave him a taste of what to expect from Bills fans.

“From what I could tell during the preseason, like, they was riding in,” Floyd said. “I expect the fans to be even more lit, ready for us to win a game, man, and we’re gonna come out rolling.”