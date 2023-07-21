“For the past several years I have been honored to work for the Pegula family and to serve as their business partner and lead executive on the new stadium project," the statement said. "Our work together has been gratifying and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished throughout the organizations. The time has come for new professional challenges and I’m excited for what the future holds.

"As a lifelong Buffalo resident, to work alongside the men and women at the Bills, Sabres and PSE has been a blessing. My family and I would like to personally thank the entire community for all the love and support they have shown us.”

A source told The News that Raccuia's departure from his Bills executive role is unrelated to the sale of ADPRO, which provided the initial basis for his relationship with Kim and Terry Pegula. In the months after the couple bought the Buffalo Sabres in 2011, Raccuia met with Kim Pegula in the Buffalo Sabres’ offices to show her samples of branded clothing that ADPRO could provide for the hockey team’s upcoming European trip. He met Terry Pegula later that year.

“All relationships start at the personal level, and when the Pegulas first got here, my family and our businesses developed really good professional and personal relationships,” Raccuia told The News in a story published last April.

In the years that followed, both ADPRO and the Pegulas’ presence in Buffalo grew. As ADPRO expanded its business, it purchased the naming rights for the Buffalo Bills training center in June 2014. (A team official told The News on Friday that the name of the ADPRO Sports Training Center isn't imminently changing.) In September 2014, the Pegulas submitted the winning bid to purchase the Bills from the family of the team's late founder, Ralph Wilson Jr.

In 2017, Kim Pegula and her children bought a majority stake in ADPRO while Raccuia retained the title of president and, with his partners, a minority stake.

Raccuia also joined the Bills as an executive in 2017, and when Kim Pegula took over the team presidency the next year, he became one of her top lieutenants. When negotiations with New York state and Erie County for a new stadium in Orchard Park began in earnest in mid-2021, Raccuia was the point person for the Bills. A year later, when Kim Pegula entered a long recovery period after suffering cardiac arrest in June 2022, Raccuia essentially took over operations of the team.

When ground was broken on the future Highmark Stadium, which is located across the street from the Bills' current home in Orchard Park, Raccuia was one of the speakers onstage. The other were political and football heavyweights: Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Now, as Terry Pegula takes over as team president and Sabres executive John Roth expands his role to fill Raccuia's former position, the sale of ADPRO seems to fully signal the end of the Raccuia-Pegula partnership.

"One of Ron’s legacies will be his leadership with making the new stadium a reality," former New York Lieutenant Gov. Bob Duffy said in a text to The News on Friday evening.

Duffy, who is CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and chair of Empire State Development's Erie County Stadium Corp., described Raccuia as "terrific to work with" and "the consummate professional."

He added, "The new Buffalo Bills stadium will be a world class facility befitting a world class team/organization... I wish Ron and his family the very best as he embarks on his next successful chapter."