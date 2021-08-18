Leaner Jon Feliciano feeling great after challenging 2020 season

Feliciano was back in the Bills’ starting lineup for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. It was a big deal, especially because by that point the Bills essentially had lost their other starting guard, Cody Ford, to a knee injury.

Feliciano played all 12 games the rest of the season, counting playoffs. He was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.

Having a normal offseason in which he could focus fully on building strength figures to help his performance.

“It’s been huge, and I think that’s why I lost so much weight,” Feliciano said. “Just to be able to work on myself. That extra time I took not coming back for OTAs and stuff, I feel as healthy as I’ve been, and feel like the way I’ve been playing in practice has been evidence of that.”

“He’s come back a little lighter,” Daboll said. “I think he has some good quickness to the second level. He feels good about his weight and where he’s at. He’s another guy that is having a pretty good camp. He’s one of the leaders on our offense. He’s got that toughness and grit about him that you look for in an offensive lineman, and he looks a little lighter on his feet.”