Leaner Jon Feliciano feeling great after challenging 2020 season

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll expressed some half-joking envy of guard Jon Feliciano this week.
“I asked him for his secret, and he didn’t give it to me, unfortunately,” Daboll said.
Daboll was referring to Feliciano’s newly svelte body, which is obvious to anyone watching Bills training camp.
“Yeah, I dropped like 30 pounds,” Feliciano said in an interview last week.
Feliciano is down to 305 pounds. He’s in, by far, the best shape of his tenure with the Bills.
On one hand, it’s saying a lot because of how hard he worked on his conditioning in the offseason. On the other hand, it’s not saying much because he almost never has played totally healthy for the Bills.
“My first year here,” Feliciano said of the 2019 season, “I played with a torn rotator cuff and had surgery in January for that, and then Covid hit so I was rehabbing that by myself.”
Feliciano, 29, spent all of the 2020 offseason recovering from the shoulder surgery, mostly in a gym he built in his garage. Then, he tore a pectoral muscle in his chest while working out just before the start of training camp last summer. He had surgery on July 31. The recovery time for an average person is six months to a year.
Feliciano was back in the Bills’ starting lineup for the Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. It was a big deal, especially because by that point the Bills essentially had lost their other starting guard, Cody Ford, to a knee injury.
Feliciano played all 12 games the rest of the season, counting playoffs. He was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.
Having a normal offseason in which he could focus fully on building strength figures to help his performance.
“It’s been huge, and I think that’s why I lost so much weight,” Feliciano said. “Just to be able to work on myself. That extra time I took not coming back for OTAs and stuff, I feel as healthy as I’ve been, and feel like the way I’ve been playing in practice has been evidence of that.”
“He’s come back a little lighter,” Daboll said. “I think he has some good quickness to the second level. He feels good about his weight and where he’s at. He’s another guy that is having a pretty good camp. He’s one of the leaders on our offense. He’s got that toughness and grit about him that you look for in an offensive lineman, and he looks a little lighter on his feet.”
“It wasn't planned or anything,” Feliciano said of the weight loss. “I kind of just wanted to come in healthy and lean. I got a bike, so I was biking a lot. And the next thing you know you drink a lot of water and you lose weight.”
He invested in a QuietKat all-terrain electric bicycle that he used in training on the hills around the Southtowns.
“It’s kind of like a motorized, electric bike, but it goes from zero to five and you can go up and down,” he said. “It’s like you’re going up a hill, put that thing on five and get you a nice little rest. But besides that, it’s a bike, and then I got a tow so my daughter can sit in the back. So we’ll just be going through the forest and stuff like that. It’s a little dangerous, but she had the helmet on.”
The Bills love Feliciano’s toughness and his intelligence. He has a solid anchor in pass protection, and he’s assignment sound.
By the end of last season, the wear and tear on his body was evident.
Feliciano had a rough night in the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones gave Feliciano fits and spent too much time in the Bills’ backfield.
The Bills re-signed Feliciano to a three-year contract in March, worth an average of $4.8 million. He’s going to make $4.7 million this year. As with a lot of rank-and-file NFL players, it’s a year-to-year deal. The Bills can get out of it after this season.
How good is Feliciano when he’s 100%? Hopefully, the team finds out this season.
“My knee feels a lot better,” he said. “The problem right now is I’m too quick. I got a little too fast. I got to slow myself down a little, pass protection wise.”
His leaner body figures to help his lateral movement against quicker interior rushers.
“Yeah, I mean we probably throw the ball like 50 to 60 times,” he said. “Being smaller and more conditioned will be better.”