The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their running back room Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with free agent Latavius Murray.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pounder, Murray played high school football at Onondaga Central, just outside Syracuse. A a 10-year NFL veteran, he has spent time with the Raiders (2013-16), Vikings (2017-18), Saints (2012-20, 2022), Ravens (2021) and Broncos (2022). He entered the league as a sixth-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2013.

“Obviously, it's been a team that's been contending for the past few years. I think we have an opportunity to compete for a championship, so that's first and foremost,” Murray said on a video conference call about what attracted him to the Bills. “Then growing up just a few hours from here, I think it's just a really cool to be able to come back to the state of New York and play football, especially at this stage of my career.”

Murray, 33, has appeared in 135 career games, making 76 starts, and rushed for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns, in addition to making 222 catches for 1,501 yards and two touchdowns. He has at least four rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, the longest such streak in the NFL. Murray didn’t have a team during the summer of 2022, so he volunteered at a local high school in the Orlando, Fla., area where he makes his offseason home.

On the first day of volunteering, he got a call from the Saints and joined their practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one game in October. Three days later, the Broncos signed him to their 53-man roster after a season-ending injury to Javonte Williams.

Murray played well for Denver, rushing 160 times for 703 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games – showing that he still had plenty of spring in his step.

“When you're sitting at home and you're training and everybody else is at training camp or OTAs, you do have some doubts. Just, you know, 'Am I going to get another opportunity?' Do I need to sit and wait around or do I get involved in some other things because I was just kind of getting bored, and getting antsy,” he said. “So volunteering for the local high school down in Orlando was just my way of doing that, and then I got the call, honestly, my first day of volunteering. It's just so crazy how it works. But just the fact that I could go out in Denver and do what I thought I knew I could do, what I was training to do and be productive, obviously here I am and this organization saw that, and so just grateful for the opportunity.”

Murray joins a Buffalo backfield that also includes second-year veteran James Cook and veterans Damien Harris and Nyheim Hines.

“I just think we're all different running backs within that room,” Murray said. “It starts there, just bringing a different element to the backfield.

"You got James, you got Nyheim, you got Damien, really all different, different in size. I just think there is some versatility that I do have even with being bigger. But, what stands out first and foremost is my speed at that size. I think this offense has been great at finding ways to put players in positions, players that do things that they do well, and so I look forward to exploring that and learning the offense and fitting in.”

Being that he’s been around the NFL for a decade, Murray comes to the Bills with plenty of connections. Living in the Orlando area, he trains in the offseason with current Bills receiver Gabe Davis. Murray was also teammates with current Bills receiver Stefon Diggs in Minnesota, as well as running back Dalvin Cook, James Cook’s older brother.

“Me and James already talked just a little bit. I told him he sounds just like his brother, like if I close my eyes I feel like it’s Dalvin,” Murray said. “But James, a lot of similarities. Just explosive players. I watched him in college and high school even, just playing with Dalvin, we obviously kind of kept up with what he was doing, so it’s been really cool to see him to go from high school to college to now he and I playing together on the same team. That’s kind of full circle. Just excited to get to work with him, hopefully give him any knowledge, any experience that I can provide.”

Diggs and Murray advanced to the NFC championship game during the 2017 season with the Vikings. Murray said Monday reuniting with Diggs in Buffalo to once again chase a championship was important to him.

“That's the only reason I'm here, honestly,” he said. “It's not about anything else other than that for me, just to be able to compete for a ring. It ain't easy, right? But I know this team has a year-in and year-out opportunity to do it. I'm here for a reason, to do whatever it is I can to get us to that goal.”

Murray made a free agent visit to the Bills last month, but the deal didn’t become official until after the draft. Murray watched intently over the weekend to see if the Bills were going to draft a running back.

“I was able to sit down with Brandon Beane and Coach McDermott and just talk about football and talk about life even,” Murray said of his visit. “It was real low-key and met the other coaching staff and some of the other staff that was here in town. ... I knew they had the right guys in charge here, the right culture, the right organization. Met the owner as well. It went good. Was definitely hoping that it played out this way. Seeing how the draft played out, that I’d be getting that call.”