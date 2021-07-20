Last Bills unsigned draft pick, Spencer Brown, reaches deal on contract

The Buffalo Bills reached a contract agreement with their final unsigned draft pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown, 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, was a third-round pick, taken with the 93rd overall selection. His deal is for four years, the Bills reported. The value was not disclosed, but it’s going to be worth about $4.8 million overall, based on the value of the other picks late in the third round. Brown’s salary cap figure for this year will be about $880,000.

Brown started 32 games at Northern Iowa as a right tackle, although he did not play in 2020 because he opted out of the season. Northern Iowa, a Football Championship Subdivision school, saw its fall season postponed until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown figures to win a spot on the Bills’ roster as either the No. 3 or the No. 4 tackle. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo, along with fifth-round tackle Tommy Doyle and seventh-round guard Jack Anderson.

