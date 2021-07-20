 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last Bills unsigned draft pick, Spencer Brown, reaches deal on contract
0 comments
top story

Last Bills unsigned draft pick, Spencer Brown, reaches deal on contract

Support this work for $1 a month
Offensive line work

Rookie offensive lineman Spencer Brown (79), Jack Anderson (66) and Tommy Doyle (72) watch a drill during the Bills' rookie minicamp in May.

 Mark Mulville

The Buffalo Bills reached a contract agreement with their final unsigned draft pick, offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the team announced Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown, selected by the Bills in the third round, 93rd overall, on Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Brown, 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, was a third-round pick, taken with the 93rd overall selection. His deal is for four years, the Bills reported. The value was not disclosed, but it’s going to be worth about $4.8 million overall, based on the value of the other picks late in the third round. Brown’s salary cap figure for this year will be about $880,000.

Brown started 32 games at Northern Iowa as a right tackle, although he did not play in 2020 because he opted out of the season. Northern Iowa, a Football Championship Subdivision school, saw its fall season postponed until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown figures to win a spot on the Bills’ roster as either the No. 3 or the No. 4 tackle. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo, along with fifth-round tackle Tommy Doyle and seventh-round guard Jack Anderson.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Palestinian weightlifter at Olympics braced to make history

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News