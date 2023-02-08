Las Vegas oddsmakers still look favorably on the Buffalo Bills, despite their exit in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs last month.

The Bills were given the second-best odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl by most of the Las Vegas sportsbooks, which released their odds in the past couple of weeks. DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet each pegged Buffalo as the second favorite. Caesars sports book ranks the Bills third.

Obviously, odds for the Super Bowl 12 months away, before the free agency season begins and before the NFL draft takes place, are even more speculative than they are before the season starts in September. Yet, there is no offseason in the world of sports gambling.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite for next year’s Super Bowl in each of the top sportsbooks. Caesars ranks San Francisco second, also ahead of the Bills.

DraftKings has the Chiefs at plus-550 and the Bills at plus-700; Fan Duel has the Chiefs at plus-600 and the Bills at plus-850; Caesars has the Chiefs at plus-500, with the 49ers at plus-600 and the Bills at plus-650.

Super Bowl 58 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

NFC champion Philadelphia is fourth among each of the top sportsbooks. Cincinnati, which ousted the Bills from the playoffs and lost in the final minute at Kansas City in the AFC title game, is running fourth or fifth by most odds.

The longest odds for next season? That distinction currently goes to the Houston Texans, who are coming off a 3-13-1 season and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.