Las Vegas Raiders draft UB's Malcolm Koonce at No. 79
top story

Las Vegas Raiders draft UB's Malcolm Koonce at No. 79

Buffalo Miami (Ohio) College football

University at Buffalo defender Malcolm Koonce, shown against Miami (Ohio), has been among UB's most steady defensive players.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Malcolm Koonce will head to the NFL, and he’ll do so as the first University at Buffalo football player selected in the NFL Draft in four years.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Koonce, a defensive end from the University at Buffalo, at No. 79 in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday in Cleveland.

Koonce is the 15th UB player to be drafted in the program’s history, and the first since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251. He becomes the third UB player drafted by the Raiders, joining Trevor Scott in 2008 and Khalil Mack in 2014.

Koonce was a prospect who skyrocketed on mock draft boards this spring, despite not working out during UB’s pro day in March, due to a broken metatarsal in his foot.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s draft guru, forecasted Koonce as high as a second-round pick and as low as a third-round pick. Kiper listed Koonce as high as No. 41 in a recent mock draft. 

“The more you looked at Malcolm Koonce, the more you had to like him,” Kiper said on a conference call earlier this month. “He got sacks, he finished, he tested well. He can play in reverse, he can get after the quarterback. I liked the way he got through traffic and made tackles in the open field. And he got after the quarterback. He was disruptive getting after the quarterback. When he has to go sideline to sideline, he can. He is a very underrated player. I put him in the second round. It wasn’t to wake people up to him, because the NFL is aware of how good he is.”

Koonce, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 249 pounds, had 30 tackles in six games in 2020, including 6.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards. He also had five sacks, four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. 

Koonce had 109 tackles (61 solo), 18 sacks and four forced fumbles in four seasons at UB. 

“The most important thing I learned being here for four years is consistency,” Koonce told reporters during a video conference at UB’s pro day. “You can be good at whatever you do once, but when you’re consistent, that’s when people look at you and say, ‘this guy is special.’ ” 

