Las Vegas Raiders draft UB's Malcolm Koonce at No. 79

Malcolm Koonce will head to the NFL, and he’ll do so as the first University at Buffalo football player selected in the NFL Draft in four years.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Koonce, a defensive end from the University at Buffalo, at No. 79 in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday in Cleveland.

Koonce is the 15th UB player to be drafted in the program’s history, and the first since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251. He becomes the third UB player drafted by the Raiders, joining Trevor Scott in 2008 and Khalil Mack in 2014.

Koonce was a prospect who skyrocketed on mock draft boards this spring, despite not working out during UB’s pro day in March, due to a broken metatarsal in his foot.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s draft guru, forecasted Koonce as high as a second-round pick and as low as a third-round pick. Kiper listed Koonce as high as No. 41 in a recent mock draft.

