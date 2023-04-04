Among the hundreds of pages comprising the Buffalo Bills stadium lease agreement is a separate 28-page document that details exactly what it would take for the team to leave Western New York:

A Buffalo judge who is willing to let them go.

An owner who is willing to repay hundreds of million of dollars – upward of $850 million, but less than that after 15 years – for the cost of the new stadium, and then also write a check for the price of tearing it down.

“The nonrelocation agreement is a strong agreement that keeps the Bills in town,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who agreed to spend $250 million in county funds along with the $600 million in state money committed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Spending $850 million public dollars to help the Bills build a stadium is a gargantuan commitment by elected officials. Political opponents seize on it. Economists criticize it. The team – and by extension, the Western New York region – will get a new stadium out of the deal, a place that’s warmer, drier, louder and arguably will have tighter sightlines than 50-year-old Highmark Stadium.

But those details are cosmetic compared to the real reason New York State is providing a significant portion of the stadium cost, which currently stands at $1.54 billion and could likely grow between now and the facility’s projected 2026 opening.

The big spend is aimed at ensuring the Buffalo Bills, which the nonrelocation agreement describes as an “extraordinary and unique” property, stay in Western New York. That reality has never been guaranteed, and even the terms laid out in the nonrelocation agreement don’t lock it in.

They do, however, make it a difficult and expensive proposition.

Hochul described the terms of the nonrelocation clause as “ironclad” when announcing the memorandum of understanding – or broad terms of the deal – one year ago. Those terms, which have remained consistent as the lease was finalized, include:

• An agreement that the Bills will play in the stadium for the entirety of the 30-year lease term. Essentially, this is the team formalizing its commitment to remain the “Buffalo” Bills for the next 30 years.

• Language that dissuades the Bills from even considering a move. The Bills may not “entertain any offer or proposal to relocate the team,” nor can they solicit an offer or enter into negotiations, except in the last five years of the lease — and only then, to move after year 30.

If the Pegula family were to sell the team, the non-relocation agreement applies to the new owner. The agreement also stipulates that the team not be sold to an owner “who, to the Bills’ knowledge, intends to relocate, transfer or otherwise move the team during the non-relocation term to a location other than the stadium.”

• If the Bills were to try to leave town over the course of the lease term, the state or county could take the team to court. The agreement cites state Supreme Court in Erie County and the United States District Court for the Western District of New York as the jurisdiction where legal proceedings can be litigated.

“The nonrelocation agreement says, ‘The Bills are here,’ ” Poloncarz said. “If they try to move, then we go to court to keep them here through an injunction – and what judge in Buffalo is going to say, ‘Fine, you can move’ ”?

Trying to move those court proceedings out of town may not be an option. According to the document, each party "waives any claim that Erie County, New York, or the Western District of New York is an inconvenient forum or an improper forum based on improper venue."

• If a judge did allow the Bills to leave, the team would pay a penalty, called a liquidated damage clause. In the first 14 years of the lease, the Bills would need to repay the entirety of the state and county contribution to the stadium. That’s a bill of at least $850 million: $600 million from the state; and likely $250 million-plus from the county, which includes the county's cash contribution to the project as well as borrowed money, interest and closing costs. Starting in the 15th year of the lease, that penalty declines annually by 6.25%, reaching $0 in year 30.

• If the team left, the state could also require the Bills to pay the cost of demolishing the stadium.

“We expected and understand the need for a strong nonrelocation agreement associated with the new stadium and our 30-year lease commitment,” said Ron Raccuia, the Bills’ executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The state and county goal is to disincentivize a Bills owner – not necessarily Terry and Kim Pegula, who are spending several hundred million dollars on this stadium, but any hypothetical future Bills owner, should the Pegulas ever decide to sell – from moving the team.

“Do I think the Pegulas are going to move the team at this point? No, I don’t think they’re going to move the team,” Poloncarz said. “But they may sell it, and who knows who comes in? This nonrelocation agreement ensures that they stay, because if somebody buys the team, they just can’t move it.”

There is no indication that the Pegula family intends to sell the Bills. Terry Pegula, who built his business empire in the natural gas industry, is 72. Kim Pegula is 53, and although she has been away from work while recovering from a June heart attack that caused brain damage, the Pegulas’ adult children and son-in-law are involved in the family business, especially in helping plan the new stadium.

But the fear of the Bills leaving Buffalo has pervaded Western New York for decades. Buffalo is the NFL’s second-smallest market – only Green Bay is smaller – and many larger cities could conceivably become a highly profitable home to a team.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, business executives were strategizing what to do after the death of then-aging Bills founder Ralph Wilson Jr.

At various points, luminaries including Buffalo-born Tim Russert, the iconic “Meet the Press” moderator, and Jack Kemp, the former Bills quarterback-turned-D.C. politician, got involved.

Wilson was 95 when he died in 2014, and the family subsequently courted offers from billionaire and future President Donald Trump, a Toronto group that included rock star Jon Bon Jovi, and Pegula, who already owned hockey’s Sabres and won the Bills with a $1.4 billion bid.

A nonrelocation clause in the lease extension signed one year earlier included a $400 million penalty for breaking the agreement. Poloncarz says a top Bills official at the time told him that the strong terms of the agreement were a deterrent to would-be owners who wanted to move the Bills.

“There were a lot more prospective buyers that kicked the proverbial tires of the team and then walked away when they saw they couldn’t move it because of the nonrelocation agreement,” Poloncarz said. “If we did not have that nonrelocation agreement with the lease extension from 10 years ago, we would not be having this conversation today, because the team would have moved by now.”

Nonrelocation language is common in stadium leases. Students from the University at Buffalo School of Law provided research support to the county during negotiations for this lease, and as part of a 68-page report summarizing their findings, they noted the relocation language found in the lease documents for 20 teams. Buffalo was one of two they found that had a separate nonrelocation document.

Marc Ganis, a consultant who has worked with most of the NFL’s teams, told The News this week that a nonrelocation agreement is “definitely more important for a smaller market.”

Raccuia has previously told The News that the team ranks “in the bottom quartile in the NFL in terms of revenue generation,” and the league’s revenue-sharing program – which is worth more than $300 million each year – is vital to keep the team viable and competitive.

“A lot of very, very, very wealthy individuals would like to own a professional football team,” Poloncarz said. “It’s a small club, and that club is also a business. The No. 1 priority for that business organization is to make as much money as possible.”

He added, “They make more money in larger markets, easily. This team would make substantially more money in San Diego or San Antonio, which were two realistic suitors for the franchise. So we had to take it seriously.”