Landing on Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott wasn't just dumb luck

This is Part 2 of a project looking at why the Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at the impact of luck on the Bills' ascent.
The assertion – mainly from those who closely follow the Sabres – is the team's persistent failure is a true reflection of the skills of owners Terry and Kim Pegula when it comes to running a sports franchise, while the Bills’ success is merely dumb luck.
Stop. Please. Nothing could be sillier or further from the truth.
Let’s start with the popular conclusion that after so many collective misses – mostly with the Sabres but counting Rex Ryan, the first of their two Bills coaching hires – the Pegulas were bound to eventually stumble into getting it as right as they did with coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.
Hiring leadership for an NHL team is far different than doing so for an NFL franchise.
The Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff is a model of stability. Written five years ago, that sentence would have been laughable.
The results so far say the Pegulas can’t figure out what makes a good NHL general manager or coach, but the many variables when it comes to assessing and developing players, who are pros as teenagers, aren’t the same as those in the NFL, which drafts men in their early 20s who are more physically and mentally ready for their sport’s top level.
For all of the heat they’ve taken for repeated missteps with the Sabres, the Pegulas have navigated their football investment exceptionally well – on and off the field.
Despite entering as novices just six full seasons ago, they have made their presence felt in the NFL in a good way, quickly gaining the respect that has resulted in their appointment to key ownership committees. Existing NFL owners don’t, for the most part, have a reputation for readily throwing their arms wide open to all newcomers to their group, even those with the requisite billions to qualify for entry.
Yes, they whiffed on Ryan, but that can be chalked up to two things:
First, listening to some bad internal advice rather than guidance from coach/GM super-agent Bob LaMonte and giving former Bills quarterback Frank Reich, who is now doing an exceptional job at the helm of the Colts, his first head-coaching shot.
Second, getting blinded by the glare of Ryan’s larger-than-life personality and ample amount of the stuff commonly found in pastures.
The Pegulas got a second chance with LaMonte, when they connected with him to talk with McDermott. But it wasn’t that simple. There were still others internally who weren’t necessarily on board. The Pegulas had to trust their own instincts and make their own best judgement before ultimately choosing McDermott and giving him the authority to implement his “process.”
McDermott, then the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator, had other suitors. His interview with Buffalo was first, followed by meetings with the Chargers and 49ers, but McDermott had a handshake agreement with the Pegulas that he wouldn’t take another job without getting back to the Bills. When he called, the Bills wanted him to return for a second interview.
It wasn’t only a coaching change that was required. The Pegulas recognized they needed to move on from the GM they inherited, Doug Whaley, and bring in someone else. The Beane hire also required the Pegulas to rely on what they knew, what they heard and what they saw directly through the interview process.
Beane has control over the roster, but he and McDermott have worked together from the outset. The perception is that the Pegulas solely followed McDermott’s advice and hired Beane, but Terry Pegula has said McDermott was among four or five people asked to write down names of GM candidates. Pegula said Beane was among a list of seven or eight names on McDermott’s list and appeared on “almost all, if not all” of the lists.
The Pegulas have made a litany of mistakes in running the Sabres, but there's no denying there's been a string of bad luck involved, too.
Selecting Beane wasn’t luck, either. That was sound decision-making. Any rational, reasonable person would give the Pegulas credit.
Still, despite the Pegulas’ more extensive hockey experience, I have a hard time buying the commonly held perception the Sabres’ perpetual struggles are strictly the result of ownership incompetence. Of course, there’s responsibility for the Pegulas to bear. When the team fails, everyone associated with it fails. There’s no running from the fact the people they’ve hired … and hired … and hired have done poorly.
It's not as if they intentionally want to screw up the Sabres – that when they’ve searched for a new GM and/or coach, they’ve said, “Let’s find the absolute worst candidate possible … the least competent human being on earth … someone whose work will lead to putting a terrible team on the ice that no one will want to pay a dime to see and, therefore, hurt our investment … a person whose ineptitude will cause us great embarrassment and put us in the crosshairs of constant criticism. Yup, that’s exactly who we want!”
Should the Pegulas' track record mean they should never be involved with the hiring of another Sabres coach or executive? Not at all. I’ve witnessed other owners of major pro sports franchises get it wrong before eventually getting it right.
Ralph Wilson once was widely seen in these parts as an atrocious, clueless owner. Yes, the same guy who has a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (along with a coach and a GM he hired) and a statue in front of Highmark Stadium.
For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.
Has significant good fortune struck the Bills and been part of their ascent? Sure. Recall that bills players and coaches had no control over what was happening in Baltimore on the last day of the 2017 regular season as they crowded around televisions in the locker room at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Bills had done all they could do. Then Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton did the rest with his touchdown to Tyler Boyd in the closing moments that ended the Bills’ onerous playoff drought and added even more believers to what Beane and McDermott were trying to build.