Landing on Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott wasn't just dumb luck

It's not as if they intentionally want to screw up the Sabres – that when they’ve searched for a new GM and/or coach, they’ve said, “Let’s find the absolute worst candidate possible … the least competent human being on earth … someone whose work will lead to putting a terrible team on the ice that no one will want to pay a dime to see and, therefore, hurt our investment … a person whose ineptitude will cause us great embarrassment and put us in the crosshairs of constant criticism. Yup, that’s exactly who we want!”

Should the Pegulas' track record mean they should never be involved with the hiring of another Sabres coach or executive? Not at all. I’ve witnessed other owners of major pro sports franchises get it wrong before eventually getting it right.

Ralph Wilson once was widely seen in these parts as an atrocious, clueless owner. Yes, the same guy who has a bronze bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (along with a coach and a GM he hired) and a statue in front of Highmark Stadium.

How 'drill another well' morphed into just a deep hole for Sabres For all the big talk on Day One of ownership, Terry and Kim Pegula have never stuck with any plan. And the results show it.