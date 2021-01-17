Kurt Warner says all playoff games should be played indoors, and Bills fans are not having it

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, whose greatest success came with the Los Angeles Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," lit a fire under NFL fans Sunday when discussing the Bills-Ravens game on NFL Network. He even drew groans from his co-hosts.
"Every playoff game inside," Warner said. "Here’s what I don’t like: I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season, the biggest moments of the year and now the elements become part of it. I want the best team to be able to advance and all these elements be exactly the same for every team."
Warner's comments played as highlights from the Bills' 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens were shown. Wind was a factor as each kicker missed two field goals and some passes sailed on receivers or appeared to be overthrown.
All due respect, @kurt13warner, but this is a terrible take on @NFLGameDay. The elements last night WERE the same for both teams and the better team DID advance. GO BILLS! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/JTsJ90NwRm— Ryan Johnson (@Lif3ofRy22) January 17, 2021
Bills coach Sean McDermott had no issues with the weather when he met with reporters after the game, though he did acknowledge it caused some challenges.
"I thought it was a typical Western New York night with winds and snow driving on the way to the stadium," he told reporters. "It was coming down. I thought it was going to be like the Colts game (the famed snow game). Great experience, great atmosphere. Congrats to all the Bills fans out there.”
Warner was immediately savaged on social media by fans, including those of the Bills. He noted that he had picked the Bills to win, and he was not trying to say the Ravens are the better team.
@kurt13warner seems to think the better team didn’t win last night bc y’all played outside. pic.twitter.com/fDYQSypKq6— Ryan Johnson (@Lif3ofRy22) January 17, 2021
Not one bit... I picked the Bills, love their team... but I when kicks and snaps are a struggle it sucks, just want guys to be able to play without anything but execution & “best team wins”!!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021
Nope and no one else should either... my points was not about Bills they were better team & should have won... my point is I want the game to be about teams/players and NOt weather - that’s it’s! But u play where u have to play & I never complained about that!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021
Agreed and never said different... but I’m saying that it’s impossible to prepare for when u play inside or in warm weather... but I understand the big picture & never made weather an excuse, just know it’s a huge advantage for cold weather teams & a dome not as much IMO— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021
I don’t doubt that - why I picked them!! My point was not about winner of that game - it was overall big picture point!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021
As the criticisms cut deep, Warner tried a more peaceful approach on social media:
Love u all, even the hate, but I know how I feel... & reason very few SBs are been played in cold weather cities... biggest games are about teams/players not about weather & any adv 1 team may have bc that is where they live & play... I love the elements, just rather not in PO/SB— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021
Can’t we just talk here, haha... so funny, you make someone mad and they just attack everything about you... Sad, but the world we live in! Love u all - love to have conversations - just bring a take & not just hate & I’m here for it!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 17, 2021