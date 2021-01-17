Kurt Warner says all playoff games should be played indoors, and Bills fans are not having it

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, whose greatest success came with the Los Angeles Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," lit a fire under NFL fans Sunday when discussing the Bills-Ravens game on NFL Network. He even drew groans from his co-hosts.

"Every playoff game inside," Warner said. "Here’s what I don’t like: I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season, the biggest moments of the year and now the elements become part of it. I want the best team to be able to advance and all these elements be exactly the same for every team."