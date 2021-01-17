 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kurt Warner says all playoff games should be played indoors, and Bills fans are not having it
0 comments

Kurt Warner says all playoff games should be played indoors, and Bills fans are not having it

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Ravens first

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) watches his kick go wide during a field goal attempt during the first quarter of the AFC divisional round playoff game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, whose greatest success came with the Los Angeles Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf," lit a fire under NFL fans Sunday when discussing the Bills-Ravens game on NFL Network. He even drew groans from his co-hosts.

"Every playoff game inside," Warner said. "Here’s what I don’t like: I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season, the biggest moments of the year and now the elements become part of it. I want the best team to be able to advance and all these elements be exactly the same for every team."

Warner's comments played as highlights from the Bills' 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens were shown. Wind was a factor as each kicker missed two field goals and some passes sailed on receivers or appeared to be overthrown. 

Bills coach Sean McDermott had no issues with the weather when he met with reporters after the game, though he did acknowledge it caused some challenges.

"I thought it was a typical Western New York night with winds and snow driving on the way to the stadium," he told reporters. "It was coming down. I thought it was going to be like the Colts game (the famed snow game). Great experience, great atmosphere. Congrats to all the Bills fans out there.”

Warner was immediately savaged on social media by fans, including those of the Bills. He noted that he had picked the Bills to win, and he was not trying to say the Ravens are the better team. 

As the criticisms cut deep, Warner tried a more peaceful approach on social media:

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News