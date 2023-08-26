Buffalo Bills defensive end Kingsley Jonathan proved again in Saturday’s exhibition game that he’s a better player than a lot of backup offensive tackles in the NFL.

Jonathan, in his second season out of the Syracuse University, arguably is the No. 12 defensive lineman on the Bills’ roster if everyone – including Von Miller – is healthy.

That shows how deep the Bills are on the defensive line. It’s the deepest the front four ever has been in seven seasons under coach Sean McDermott.

Are they the best they’ve ever been under McDermott? We don’t know that yet. A lot will depend on how healthy and how well Miller is playing down the final stretch of the season.

But this is where McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane have some tough decisions to make in getting down to the 53-man roster limit.

Normally, the number to keep on the defensive line is nine. That’s what the Bills have kept to start the year the past three seasons.

Observations: Josh Allen's lone series goes well as Bills finish preseason with win over Bears The Bills left Soldier Field with a 24-21 win and now look ahead to roster cuts Tuesday ahead of the regular-season opener Sept. 11 at the New York Jets.

The five defensive tackles are locks. That’s starters Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones, plus Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and Poona Ford.

The presumption here is Miller is going to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. For argument’s sake, let’s go with that.

Greg Rousseau and Leonard Floyd would be the starters, with A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham the next two. But Shaq Lawson, playing on a one-year contract, still is a better edge-setting first-down run defender than Epenesa and Basham. Lawson has looked good this summer. And let’s not forget, Lawson was the guy the Bills trusted most at DE2 late last year. He started both playoff games. The trend in the NFL against elite mobile quarterbacks is to stop the run with a light defensive box. I like Lawson on the team.

That gives you five defensive ends without Miller and 10 defensive linemen overall. Ten seems like it needs to be the number on the defensive line. And when Miller gets activated, it has to be 10.

The defensive line had a good end to the preseason in the 24-21 win at Chicago. But the Bears were playing without three starting offensive linemen on a unit that isn’t very good even when fully healthy.

Oliver had a hit on Justin Fields that convinced the Bears they had seen enough of their starting quarterback. Rousseau had a quarterback hit. Epenesa had a sack. Basham had a sack, with pressure help from Settle.

Jonathan is darn good for your sixth or seventh defensive end. The Nigeria native has speed and bend around the edge, as he showed when he got a 10-yard sack of Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh last week. He had a run stuff against the Bears, drew a holding penalty with a speed move, then executed a stab-and-spin move to get under a tackle and get in the quarterback's face in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan was let go in the final cutdown last summer and scooped up by the Bears on Sept. 1. He saw a handful of snaps for the Bears in five regular-season games then got cut on Nov. 15. The Bills added him to the practice squad two days later.

Maybe the Bills can sneak him onto the practice squad, but it’s far from a lock.

Then there’s Kameron Cline, who spent the past two years on the Colts’ practice squad. He’s another young DE who had a good summer for the Bills, and drew praise from position coach Eric Washington this week. Cline has looked good on kickoff coverage, too. (Jonathan also has played on kick coverage.) Cline and Jonathan are neck and neck in the race for a job. The Bills have to hope Cline makes it onto the practice squad, too.

Here are a few more big-picture opinions off of the Bills’ final dress rehearsal:

• What was the point in giving Josh Allen and the key offensive starters another look against the Bears? Their collective psyche certainly was not fragile enough to let the ugly performance in Pittsburgh last week impact them vs. the Jets. It would have been just fine to leave Allen and Diggs on the sidelines.

Yet, McDermott thinks live snaps against other NFL competition has value in getting his starters acclimated to the speed of the game in Week One. And McDermott obviously knows the pulse of his team.

One of McDermott’s main mentors, Kansas City’s Andy Reid, operates similarly. Reid likes to play his starters in the third exhibition game. The Chiefs’ starters, including Patrick Mahomes, played about 15 snaps in the 2021 exhibition finale. The Chiefs starters – excluding Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce – played in both the 2022 and 2023 exhibition finales. Mahomes played 26 snaps this preseason. The Bills’ Allen played 28.

I think the Bills would be better off scheduling three days of joint practices with another opponent before the second exhibition game. That gets players acclimated to the speed of the game in a controlled setting. This year, 26 teams participated in a joint practice. The only teams that did not: the Bills, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle.

The Bills held a joint practice with Carolina in South Carolina in 2019. McDermott thinks in part joint practices can get out of control if both coaching staffs aren’t squarely on the same page. McDermott is close with Ron Rivera, who coached the Panthers in 2019 and now leads Washington. You tend to not want to do a joint practice with a team you will face in the regular season. Maybe next year the Bills and Commanders can get together in preseason, presuming Rivera’s still coaching in Washington.

• The rotation at offensive tackle was interesting. Alec Anderson was the first backup in at right tackle. Anderson had spent virtually all of the summer working at center and guard. But Anderson was a starting tackle for three years in college at UCLA. He got beaten for a sack-fumble on Kyle Allen in the second quarter. But he got a taste of it. Meanwhile, Ryan Van Demark worked at right tackle and looked pretty fine. He had played more at LT than RT the first two games. So that may boost his status to the No. 3 tackle spot, ahead of David Quessenbery.

• Rookie receiver Justin Shorter, who had a good summer, was the first-team gunner on punt coverage along with Siran Neal. Kaiir Elam also is a candidate for the gunner duty with Neal. Shorter lost outside containment in kickoff coverage on the return that went for 56 yards by the Bears’ Tyler Scott.