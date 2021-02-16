 Skip to main content
Kim Pegula expects limited number of fans to start Bills season but optimistic for more
  • Updated
Bills playoffs Covid-19 testing

Staff from Bioreference Laboratories collect samples at a drive-up Covid-19 testing site on Jan. 6 in a parking lot outside Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The NFL season opener is still seven months away, and Bills President Kim Pegula said she is optimistic that more fans will be allowed in the stadium for games next season, but realistic "that we have a lot of hurdles to get through." 

Because of state regulations, the Bills did not have any fans in Bills Stadium for regular season games this past season but were allowed to have a maximum of 6,700 fans for each of the two playoff games. Access to the stadium required a negative test, and fans had to wear masks and social distance and were seated in pods.

"I think it will be better than this year, which was obviously zero, but maybe not quite back to where it was a few years ago," Pegula said during a fan question-and-answer session on the team podcast. "I do think the vaccine, the testing piece will be a critical role into how fans get back into the stadium and whether or not it will be full capacity. We also realize, even if we are allowed to have fans, some fans might not be comfortable coming back yet into a large event with a larger crowd.

"It’s going to be limited. As the season progresses and as the vaccine becomes more mainstream, I think that will help us back to those years where we had sellouts.

"I’m very optimistic that we’re going to be at a better place but realistic that we have a lot of hurdles to get through. That’s September. A lot can happen between now and September and I’m hoping all good things. We’re looking forward to having our fans back."

