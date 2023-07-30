Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula attended Sunday's training camp practice at St. John Fisher, her first public appearance in more than a year.

Kim Pegula watched practice in a black SUV parked behind the end zone with husband, Terry Pegula. Their son, Matthew, also was in attendance and stood near the car.

Coach Sean McDermott went over to the car as practice was getting underway to greet her. Cornerback Tre'Davious White also approached the area, calling for Terry Pegula to move closer to watch.

Terry Pegula was at all three practices last week, and other family members also attended.

Kim suffered a cardiac arrest June 7, 2022, on her 53rd birthday.

Since then, in a battle for health and healing that has largely been private, Kim Pegula has undergone extensive therapy to heal from the effects of brain damage.

Before a prayer vigil in May, Kim’s father, Ralph Kerr, said she told her parents, “I’m fighting, and I’ll continue to fight.”

“The doctors have told us, right from the beginning, that God created the brain in such a way that if it gets damaged, over a period of time there are ways that the different wires that are there can be reconstructed,” Kerr said. “It's a combination of working through the therapy and God's presence in a person's brain.”

