Kim Pegula: Bills' success in 2020 set the 'floor' for expectations moving forward

No matter the number, the challenge for the Bills is clear. According to a report Monday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bills have a projected $3.59 million of cap space under a projected leaguewide cap of $183 million. That ranks as 23rd most in the NFL. The nine teams behind the Bills are all over the projected cap.

"Those decisions I leave up to Brandon Beane and the personnel staff and coach (Sean) McDermott of what’s happening on the field," Pegula said. "I do know that the 2020 team really set the floor for us. That’s not the bar, the bar is much higher for us. The floor was set with the successes this team had.

"Having to dig deep, especially not knowing where the salary cap is going to fall, is going to be a big job for these guys. The bar has been raised compared to previous years. A lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we’re going to be with our team and our salary, those are things I leave up to other people. I do know the expectations are pretty high now as is the standard by which we’re going to be moving forward."