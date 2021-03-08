Kim Pegula: Bills' success in 2020 set the 'floor' for expectations moving forward

Just like the rest of the NFL world, Kim Pegula can only watch and wait.
During an appearance Monday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to mark International Women's Day, the Buffalo Bills' co-owner and president turned the interview around when asked about the team's perspective regarding free agency and the draft.
"First I gotta ask, do you guys know what the salary cap is this year? I haven’t gotten any information. Maybe you guys would know," Pegula said.
Co-host Nate Burleson responded, "You’re supposed to know this info," to which Pegula said, "You would think. We haven’t gotten any information but the $180 million floor that you have heard about."
On Monday, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the NFL and the league's Players Association continue to work toward finalizing the 2021 salary cap, but that the union prefers to wait until the league's next television contracts are finalized. Because of that, the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag, which is supposed to come Tuesday, might be delayed. That could be of significance for the Bills, who face a big question about what to do about linebacker Matt Milano.
Per sources: NFL and NFLPA continue to work to finalize 2021 salary cap number. Union prefers to wait until TV deals are finalized. Due to this uncertainty, there are discussions about pushing back Tuesday’s deadline for teams to use franchise tag.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 8, 2021
No matter the number, the challenge for the Bills is clear. According to a report Monday from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bills have a projected $3.59 million of cap space under a projected leaguewide cap of $183 million. That ranks as 23rd most in the NFL. The nine teams behind the Bills are all over the projected cap.
"Those decisions I leave up to Brandon Beane and the personnel staff and coach (Sean) McDermott of what’s happening on the field," Pegula said. "I do know that the 2020 team really set the floor for us. That’s not the bar, the bar is much higher for us. The floor was set with the successes this team had.
"Having to dig deep, especially not knowing where the salary cap is going to fall, is going to be a big job for these guys. The bar has been raised compared to previous years. A lot of tweaking, a lot of impact and understanding where we’re going to be with our team and our salary, those are things I leave up to other people. I do know the expectations are pretty high now as is the standard by which we’re going to be moving forward."
“I’m really encouraged that we’re seeing more women in different roles throughout the NFL. There’s still work left to be done but we are heading in the right direction.” #InternationalWomensDay @KimPegula | @GMFB pic.twitter.com/DjfkIuEF6g— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 8, 2021