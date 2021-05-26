Kim Pegula: Bills 'still don't have a lot of clarity' from state on attendance at Highmark Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are working with local officials to receive final clearance for full attendance at games, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events told ESPN. The New York Giants and Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers share stadiums.

Pegula touched on a number of other topics, including:

Female fans: "When we've looked at this, we realize that our female fans don't want to be treated as 'female fans.' They just want to be included as fans. We've tried different things, having like 'Football 101' classes, things like that, and they never went over really well. Our (female) fans just want to be engaged as a fan, not as 'female fan,' not as whatever fan. And I think that's probably the best lesson that we've learned, is to go where they are whether it's tracking on different social platforms or just connecting. I do a lot of baking, so I show things that I bake on game day (on social media) and make that connection with fans. But I'm not trying to say, 'Hey, this is for our female fan base out there.'"

Social media: "I think it's a positive. Listen, the game itself hasn't changed and I think giving our fans the access and with access, it means truly understanding that our players are not just these super athletes that can do super feats on the field and have a skill but they're actually real people. And I think that's where we've heard from our players. They want to be treated as real people as well. ... I know that anytime you put any content out there, anytime we get our players engaged with our fans and even just knowing what they like or what they do in their offseason ... And players are doing their own things now. They're providing their own content. Our fans, they eat it up. There's not enough content out there from really behind the scenes, and I think the transparency, the honesty of our players goes really a long ways with our fans."

