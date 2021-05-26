Kim Pegula: Bills 'still don't have a lot of clarity' from state on attendance at Highmark Stadium

Despite playing in one of 28 NFL stadiums that have received approval from state and local governments to open to full capacity this season, the Buffalo Bills still have uncertainty about how that will look at Highmark Stadium.
During a video appearance at the Leaders Week Direct conference this week, Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula said the team is awaiting more specific information from the state.
"In New York State, we still don't have a lot of clarity," said Pegula, appearing with San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York. "And even the beginning of the season is still months away and we've seen that guidance has changed month to month. And with baseball starting, the governor's coming out with some new guidelines on getting back to stadiums, outdoor venues.
"So, flexibility and ease is really going to be what our fans ... I mean, we need it as an organization, but it's going to be what our fans are looking for. What we think is going to happen today might have to change a month from now, might have to change right at the beginning of the season.
"I think in every aspect, whether it's egress/ingress, whether it's tickets, whether it's concessions, we're just going to have to keep looking at ways to be much more flexible and adapt to all the new rules or what our fans are actually asking for when the time comes when they are able to get in. That's really going to be key to be successful to next year to get fans in."
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos are working with local officials to receive final clearance for full attendance at games, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events told ESPN. The New York Giants and Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers share stadiums.
Pegula touched on a number of other topics, including:
Female fans: "When we've looked at this, we realize that our female fans don't want to be treated as 'female fans.' They just want to be included as fans. We've tried different things, having like 'Football 101' classes, things like that, and they never went over really well. Our (female) fans just want to be engaged as a fan, not as 'female fan,' not as whatever fan. And I think that's probably the best lesson that we've learned, is to go where they are whether it's tracking on different social platforms or just connecting. I do a lot of baking, so I show things that I bake on game day (on social media) and make that connection with fans. But I'm not trying to say, 'Hey, this is for our female fan base out there.'"
Social media: "I think it's a positive. Listen, the game itself hasn't changed and I think giving our fans the access and with access, it means truly understanding that our players are not just these super athletes that can do super feats on the field and have a skill but they're actually real people. And I think that's where we've heard from our players. They want to be treated as real people as well. ... I know that anytime you put any content out there, anytime we get our players engaged with our fans and even just knowing what they like or what they do in their offseason ... And players are doing their own things now. They're providing their own content. Our fans, they eat it up. There's not enough content out there from really behind the scenes, and I think the transparency, the honesty of our players goes really a long ways with our fans."