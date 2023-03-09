ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson had some thoughts about what the potential arrival of Aaron Rodgers in the AFC East would mean for the division.
Reports indicate the New York Jets are optimistic that Rodgers could be an option after team officials met with him in the last few days.
If the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, they are @keyshawn's favorite in the AFC East 👀 🛫 "Aaron Rodgers probably would be the best QB in the division, surpassing Josh Allen." pic.twitter.com/oyzeN5K5Vl— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 8, 2023
"They will become my favorite team in the AFC East because when I look at the AFC East, you talk about the Buffalo Bills," Johnson said Wednesday on ESPN. "Leslie Frazier is not there as the defensive coordinator anymore. What’s going to happen up there? Can they retool the defense? Can they get another receiver? You look down in Miami. What’s going on with the health of Tua. The New England Patriots are always a team you have to watch out for. Bill O’Brien comes from Alabama to run the offense to try to get Mac Jones to be what they thought he would be when they drafted him. That’s a lot. I know for sure that Aaron Rodgers can play quarterback. Aaron Rodgers would probably be the best quarterback in the division, surpassing Josh Allen. With Aaron Rodgers, the Jets go to the playoffs, the Jets win the division."
People are also reading…
Let's just say that take was blasted by Bills fans, and many others, who disagree with Johnson's bullish view of what Rodgers could mean for the Jets and AFC East.
Here's a sampling of social media responses:
We gotta stop putting Keyshawn on TV. No doubt the Jets would contend in the AFC East but no chance Rodgers is better than Allen https://t.co/2tvbV4jzCO— Cam (@LivefreeDieBold) March 9, 2023
LOL— billspro (@billspro_) March 9, 2023
In a world filled with good former NFL players who've went on to become terrible TV analysts/take artists, Keyshawn Johnson stands alone. He's quite literally the worst. He's not informative, personable and I'm not even sure he watches the games. Just insufferable.— Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) March 9, 2023
Is Keyshawn an idiot? Yes. Is it such a hot take that the Bills are and have been overrated? No. Both statements can be true.— FireSeanMcDermottTake4.0! (@DawsonDeezKnox) March 9, 2023
The Jets themselves would take Josh Allen over Rodgers 10 out of 10 times— Ryan B (@RyBrownNY) March 9, 2023
What a joke— JD (@billsfan41) March 9, 2023
He wasn't even the best QB in his division last year lol— Jake & Mike Know Nothing (@JakeAndMikeKnow) March 8, 2023
This is a horrible take😂.— Mas (@masonbiznes) March 9, 2023