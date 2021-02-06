 Skip to main content
Kevin Hart throws shade at Cole Beasley, and Bills fans are having none of it
Kevin Hart throws shade at Cole Beasley, and Bills fans are having none of it

  Updated
Eye on the ball

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) warms up before the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Kevin Hart was having a little fun in presenting the NFL Most Valuable Player award on the NFL Honors show Saturday night, but some Bills fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth over what they thought was disrespect to Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Hart was making an analogy to who would be the MVP of "Jumanji" and initially read, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Who wrote that?" Hart said. "No, it would be me."

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Cole Beasley. ... At best, Cole Beasley," Hart continued. "Whatever. No disrespect Cole, but you get what I'm trying to say. I don't know why they would think it would go to Dwayne." 

Bills fans were quick to react on social media: 

