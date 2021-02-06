Kevin Hart throws shade at Cole Beasley, and Bills fans are having none of it

Kevin Hart was having a little fun in presenting the NFL Most Valuable Player award on the NFL Honors show Saturday night, but some Bills fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth over what they thought was disrespect to Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Hart was making an analogy to who would be the MVP of "Jumanji" and initially read, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "Who wrote that?" Hart said. "No, it would be me."

"Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Cole Beasley. ... At best, Cole Beasley," Hart continued. "Whatever. No disrespect Cole, but you get what I'm trying to say. I don't know why they would think it would go to Dwayne."

Bills fans were quick to react on social media:

Ummm I dunno @Bease11 sounded like just straight up disrespect and nothing but from @KevinHart4real to me? — Jared McInnis (@CupStradamus) February 7, 2021