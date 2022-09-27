 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 3 from personnel usage

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey talks with the quarterbacks during training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The extreme heat in Miami dictated some of the variety in personnel usage for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey against the Dolphins. The Bills needed to give their three-receiver set a breather on occasion.

“In the course of the game, we really had to adjust a lot,” Dorsey said. “Obviously, losing Jake (Kumerow) and then just the way the game was going with those guys going 90 plays and the way were we were throwing the ball. So we really tried to mix up the personnel a good amount so that we could give guys breathers where we can, whether it was some of the 21 personnel, some 12 personnel, you know, some two running backs in game stuff. So we really tried to do some things as adjustments in the game to try to keep our guys as fresh as possible. Because when you look at it, those receivers did an unbelievable job from start to finish, playing extremely fast, giving everything they got on every single play.”

Group      Plays            Rushing              Passing

11            66              14 for 87             34/49, 322 yds, 2TD, 3SK

21           16                5 for 23              6/11, 64 yds, 1SK

11+          3                1 for 3                1/2, 4 yds

12             2               1 for 4                  1/1, 10 yds

22             1               1 for -2

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

