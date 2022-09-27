Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 3 from personnel usage

The extreme heat in Miami dictated some of the variety in personnel usage for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey against the Dolphins. The Bills needed to give their three-receiver set a breather on occasion.
“In the course of the game, we really had to adjust a lot,” Dorsey said. “Obviously, losing Jake (Kumerow) and then just the way the game was going with those guys going 90 plays and the way were we were throwing the ball. So we really tried to mix up the personnel a good amount so that we could give guys breathers where we can, whether it was some of the 21 personnel, some 12 personnel, you know, some two running backs in game stuff. So we really tried to do some things as adjustments in the game to try to keep our guys as fresh as possible. Because when you look at it, those receivers did an unbelievable job from start to finish, playing extremely fast, giving everything they got on every single play.”
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 66 14 for 87 34/49, 322 yds, 2TD, 3SK
21 16 5 for 23 6/11, 64 yds, 1SK
11+ 3 1 for 3 1/2, 4 yds
12 2 1 for 4 1/1, 10 yds
22 1 1 for -2
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR.