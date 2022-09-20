Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 2

Ken Dorsey Watch
The Buffalo Bills branched out with personnel against the Tennessee Titans. After using three different personnel groupings against the Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey used seven personnel combinations against Tennessee. The three receiver set (11 personnel) was used on 65% of the snaps – about average for the Bills the past two seasons. Bobby Hart was used as an extra offensive lineman on seven plays. Josh Allen was 4 of 6 on play-action passes out of bigger personnel groups, including the 39-yard pass to Jake Kumerow.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 42 12 for 61 20/29 218 yds, 3TD, 1SK
21 9 5 for 36 2/4 17 yds
11+ 4 2 for 0 1/3 39 yds
21+ 2 2 for 3
12 3 1 for 0 2/2 28 yds
22 2 0 for 0 1/2 15 yds
12+ 1 1 for 3
K 2 2 for -2
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR; 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL; 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1 WR, 6OL; 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR; 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL; 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR; K: Kneel down.