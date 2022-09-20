Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills branched out with personnel against the Tennessee Titans. After using three different personnel groupings against the Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey used seven personnel combinations against Tennessee. The three receiver set (11 personnel) was used on 65% of the snaps – about average for the Bills the past two seasons. Bobby Hart was used as an extra offensive lineman on seven plays. Josh Allen was 4 of 6 on play-action passes out of bigger personnel groups, including the 39-yard pass to Jake Kumerow.