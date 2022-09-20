 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 2

  Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ken Dorsey Watch

The Buffalo Bills branched out with personnel against the Tennessee Titans. After using three different personnel groupings against the Los Angeles Rams, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey used seven personnel combinations against Tennessee. The three receiver set (11 personnel) was used on 65% of the snaps – about average for the Bills the past two seasons. Bobby Hart was used as an extra offensive lineman on seven plays. Josh Allen was 4 of 6 on play-action passes out of bigger personnel groups, including the 39-yard pass to Jake Kumerow.

Group   Plays   Rushing        Passing

11         42       12 for 61        20/29 218 yds, 3TD, 1SK

21         9         5 for 36          2/4 17 yds

11+      4          2 for 0           1/3 39 yds

21+      2          2 for 3

12        3          1 for 0            2/2 28 yds

22        2          0 for 0            1/2 15 yds

12+     1           1 for 3

K         2           2 for -2

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR; 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL; 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1 WR, 6OL; 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR; 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL; 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR; K: Kneel down.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

