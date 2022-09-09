Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 1

The Bills’ base offense – the three-receiver set – picked up right where it left off last postseason. On a roll. Josh Allen completed his first 10 passes and was 17 of 20 in the first half.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam played 18 plays, or 31% of the snaps. Last season Gilliam played nine snaps a game, or 13% of the snaps. The big play with big personnel on the field was the 26-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis, with two backs and two tight ends to enhance the run fake.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 40 12 for 64 1TD 21/26 257 yds, 2TD 2INT
21 15 11 for 56 4/4 14 yds
22 2 1 for 2 1/1 26 yds TD
K 1 1 for -1
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.