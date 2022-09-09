 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: What we learned in Week 1

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey during training camp.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills’ base offense – the three-receiver set – picked up right where it left off last postseason. On a roll. Josh Allen completed his first 10 passes and was 17 of 20 in the first half.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam played 18 plays, or 31% of the snaps. Last season Gilliam played nine snaps a game, or 13% of the snaps. The big play with big personnel on the field was the 26-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis, with two backs and two tight ends to enhance the run fake.

Group Plays   Rushing                 Passing

11     40      12 for 64 1TD           21/26 257 yds, 2TD 2INT

21     15      11 for 56                  4/4 14 yds

22       2         1 for 2                  1/1 26 yds TD

K        1          1 for -1

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.

Watch now: Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks about the victory

