KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. RAIDERS
The 12 personnel package was about as efficient as it could get against a suspect Raiders defense. Josh Allen was 11 of 11 passing with one back, two tight ends and two wide receivers on the field. And 10 of the Bills’ 15 runs out of 12 personnel were successful (with a 4.47-yard average). The Bills ran 12 personnel 36%, which puts it at 50.7% through two games, according to Buffalo News charting.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 33 11 for 63 16/21 145 yds, 2TD, 1SK
12 27 15 for 67 11/11 93 yds, 1SK
21 5 3 for 41 2/2 8 yd
13 4 2 for 10 1/2 26 yds
22 2 2 for 4
11+ 1 0 for 0 1/1 2 yds, TD
K 2 2 for -2
Personnel – 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 13: 1RB, 3TE, 1WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down. Source: Buffalo News.