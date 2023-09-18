The 12 personnel package was about as efficient as it could get against a suspect Raiders defense. Josh Allen was 11 of 11 passing with one back, two tight ends and two wide receivers on the field. And 10 of the Bills’ 15 runs out of 12 personnel were successful (with a 4.47-yard average). The Bills ran 12 personnel 36%, which puts it at 50.7% through two games, according to Buffalo News charting.