The Bills’ use of 12 personnel was 66% in Week 1. The top teams in the NFL in 12 personnel usage last year were Seattle (30%), Green Bay (30%) and Kansas City (28%), according to Football Outsiders. If you count both 12 and 13 personnel, the top “tight end” teams last year were Seattle (41%), Kansas City (38%) and Tennessee (38%).
Group; Plays; Rush; Pass
12; 45; 18 for 65; 17/24, 162 yds, 1TD, 1INT, 3SK
11; 17; 2 for 18; 9/14, 61 yds, 2INT, 1SK
21; 3; 1 for 12; 1/1, 1 yd 1SK
02; 1; 0 for 0; 1/1, 9 yds
13; 1; 0 for 0; 1/1, 3 yds
22; 1; 1 for 2;
Personnel – 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 02: 0RB, 2TE, 3WR. 13: 1RB, 3TE, 1WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. Source: Buffalo News