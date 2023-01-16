 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Buffalo Bills' empty sets, big run personnel worked well vs. Dolphins

Ken Dorsey

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills stuck to their personnel script in the wild-card playoff game, using 11 personnel 69% of the plays. Their season average was 70%. Empty backfield sets, which tend to simplify protection, worked. Josh Allen was 5 of 7 passing out of empty for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was 4 for 4 in the second half out of empty.

The running game with bigger personnel on the field was pretty good. The Bills carried 13 times for 71 yards, a 5.4-yard average, with a fullback, an extra tight end or extra offensive lineman Bobby Hart on the field. Miami was sixth best in the league in yards per rush allowed this season, at 4.1 a carry.

Group Plays   Rushing        Passing

11       50     12 for 38      20/32 318 yds, 3TD, 1INT, 6SK

12        9       6 for 19        1/3 12 yds

22        5       3 for 27        0/1 1INT, 1SK

21        3       1 for 12 TD   1/2 20 yds

11+     3        3 for 13

10       1         0 for 0         1/1  2 yds

K         1         1 for -2

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

