Ken Dorsey Watch: Buffalo Bills' empty sets, big run personnel worked well vs. Dolphins

The Bills stuck to their personnel script in the wild-card playoff game, using 11 personnel 69% of the plays. Their season average was 70%. Empty backfield sets, which tend to simplify protection, worked. Josh Allen was 5 of 7 passing out of empty for 89 yards and a touchdown. He was 4 for 4 in the second half out of empty.
The running game with bigger personnel on the field was pretty good. The Bills carried 13 times for 71 yards, a 5.4-yard average, with a fullback, an extra tight end or extra offensive lineman Bobby Hart on the field. Miami was sixth best in the league in yards per rush allowed this season, at 4.1 a carry.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 50 12 for 38 20/32 318 yds, 3TD, 1INT, 6SK
12 9 6 for 19 1/3 12 yds
22 5 3 for 27 0/1 1INT, 1SK
21 3 1 for 12 TD 1/2 20 yds
11+ 3 3 for 13
10 1 0 for 0 1/1 2 yds
K 1 1 for -2
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. K: Kneel down.
Source: Buffalo News