Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Vikings

With the Minnesota Vikings depleted by injuries at cornerback, the Bills stuck with the three-receiver (11 personnel) grouping most of the game Sunday.

The Bills used running backs James Cook and Nyhiem Hines together on two plays, a 1-yard loss by Cook and a 9-yard gain by Hines. Devin Singletary ran to extra tackle Bobby Hart’s side on his 5-yard TD run. Josh Allen’s fumble at the goal line came with two receivers and the extra lineman on the field.