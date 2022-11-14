Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Vikings

With the Minnesota Vikings depleted by injuries at cornerback, the Bills stuck with the three-receiver (11 personnel) grouping most of the game Sunday.
The Bills used running backs James Cook and Nyhiem Hines together on two plays, a 1-yard loss by Cook and a 9-yard gain by Hines. Devin Singletary ran to extra tackle Bobby Hart’s side on his 5-yard TD run. Josh Allen’s fumble at the goal line came with two receivers and the extra lineman on the field.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 61 22 for 167, TD 24/37 264 yds, 1TD, 2INT, 2SK
21 4 1 for 1 2/3 28 yds
12 2 2/2 22 yds
10+ 2 1 for 5, TD 1/1 16 yds
20 1 1 for -1
11+ 1 1 for 0
21+ 1 1 for 4
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 20: 2RB, 0TE, 3WR. 10+: 1RB, 0TE, 3WR, 6OL. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL.
Source: Buffalo News