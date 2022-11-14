 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills Training Camp Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey directs his players.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
With the Minnesota Vikings depleted by injuries at cornerback, the Bills stuck with the three-receiver (11 personnel) grouping most of the game Sunday.

The Bills used running backs James Cook and Nyhiem Hines together on two plays, a 1-yard loss by Cook and a 9-yard gain by Hines. Devin Singletary ran to extra tackle Bobby Hart’s side on his 5-yard TD run. Josh Allen’s fumble at the goal line came with two receivers and the extra lineman on the field.

Group Plays     Rushing               Passing

11        61       22 for 167, TD       24/37 264 yds, 1TD, 2INT, 2SK

21         4         1 for 1                  2/3 28 yds

12         2                                     2/2 22 yds

10+      2         1 for 5, TD             1/1 16 yds

20        1          1 for -1

11+      1         1 for 0

21+      1         1 for 4

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 20: 2RB, 0TE, 3WR. 10+: 1RB, 0TE, 3WR, 6OL. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL.

The Bills coach speaks to reporters following the loss to the Vikings.
