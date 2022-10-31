Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Packers

Green Bay’s defense entered the game struggling against 21 personnel. While the Bills didn't use the two-back set much, they did put bigger personnel on the field on 15 plays. Buffalo likely figured the Packers weren’t going to put a third linebacker on the field, even when the Bills went to bigger personnel, out of fear for Josh Allen’s passing. The Bills are powering up with an extra offensive lineman about the same amount as they did last year. They've done it on 28 plays this season, according to Buffalo News charting, and have run 19 times for 57 yards (a 5.7-yard average) with a sixth lineman.