Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Packers

  • Updated
Ken Dorsey

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Green Bay’s defense entered the game struggling against 21 personnel. While the Bills didn't use the two-back set much, they did put bigger personnel on the field on 15 plays. Buffalo likely figured the Packers weren’t going to put a third linebacker on the field, even when the Bills went to bigger personnel, out of fear for Josh Allen’s passing. The Bills are powering up with an extra offensive lineman about the same amount as they did last year. They've done it on 28 plays this season, according to Buffalo News charting, and have run 19 times for 57 yards (a 5.7-yard average) with a sixth lineman.

Group Plays    Rushing                      Passing

11        38      16 for 108, 1TD          11 of 20, 193 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 2 SK

11+       6        4 for 35                     0 of 2

21+       4        4 for 16

21         3        1 for -5                      2 of 2, 25 yards

12         2        1 for 0                       0 of 1

K          1        1 for -1

Personnel: 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

