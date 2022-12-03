 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills varied personnel vs. Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills at Patriots pregame

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the sideline before the Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mixed his personnel groupings a lot against the New England Patriots. With New England committed to keeping extra defensive backs on the field, the Bills were able to impose their will to a decent degree. The Bills used “big personnel” (two backs or two tight ends) on 30 plays. They ran 21 times for 88 yards in those situations, and passed 5 of 8 for 58 yards.

Group     Plays     Rushing           Passing

11           37         11 for 37, TD     17/24 165 yds, 2TD, 2SK

21           16         12 for 55           2/4 26 yds

12+         7          6 for 26             1/1 10 yds

12           3          0 for 0               2/3 22 yds

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

11+         3          2 for 5               0/1

21+        1           1 for 2

10          1           1 for 11

K            4           4 for -4

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR; 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR; 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR; 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR; 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL; 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL; K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

The Bills coach spoke to reporters following Thursday's win against the Patriots.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News