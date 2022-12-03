Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills varied personnel vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey mixed his personnel groupings a lot against the New England Patriots. With New England committed to keeping extra defensive backs on the field, the Bills were able to impose their will to a decent degree. The Bills used “big personnel” (two backs or two tight ends) on 30 plays. They ran 21 times for 88 yards in those situations, and passed 5 of 8 for 58 yards.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 37 11 for 37, TD 17/24 165 yds, 2TD, 2SK
21 16 12 for 55 2/4 26 yds
12+ 7 6 for 26 1/1 10 yds
12 3 0 for 0 2/3 22 yds
11+ 3 2 for 5 0/1
21+ 1 1 for 2
10 1 1 for 11
K 4 4 for -4
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR; 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR; 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR; 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR; 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL; 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL; 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL; K: Kneel down.
Source: Buffalo News