Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills utilized diverse weaponry vs. Chiefs

Just like last year against the Chiefs, the Bills utilized bigger personnel a little more often to enhance play-action passes and get favorable matchups, because the Chiefs often responded with three linebackers on the field. Out of two-back and two-tight-end sets (21 and 12 personnel) Josh Allen was 11 of 13 passing for 107 yards. All of those passes were on early downs, and the Chiefs blitzed on only one of those plays.