Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills used diverse weaponry vs. Chiefs

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey directs his players.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:

KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. CHIEFS

Just like last year against the Chiefs, the Bills utilized bigger personnel a little more often to enhance play-action passes and get favorable matchups, because the Chiefs often responded with three linebackers on the field. Out of two-back and two-tight-end sets (21 and 12 personnel) Josh Allen was 11 of 13 passing for 107 yards. All of those passes were on early downs, and the Chiefs blitzed on only one of those plays.

Group Plays     Rushing           Passing

11       45        17 for 61        16/27 222 yds, 3TD, 1SK

21       15         5 for 32          8/10 91 yds

12        8          6 for 30          3/3 16 yds

11+     1           1 for 6

21+     1           1 for 4

K         2           2 for -8

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

