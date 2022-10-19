Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills used diverse weaponry vs. Chiefs

Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:
KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. CHIEFS
Just like last year against the Chiefs, the Bills utilized bigger personnel a little more often to enhance play-action passes and get favorable matchups, because the Chiefs often responded with three linebackers on the field. Out of two-back and two-tight-end sets (21 and 12 personnel) Josh Allen was 11 of 13 passing for 107 yards. All of those passes were on early downs, and the Chiefs blitzed on only one of those plays.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 45 17 for 61 16/27 222 yds, 3TD, 1SK
21 15 5 for 32 8/10 91 yds
12 8 6 for 30 3/3 16 yds
11+ 1 1 for 6
21+ 1 1 for 4
K 2 2 for -8
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.