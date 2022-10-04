 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills stuck with 11 personnel vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey directs his players.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:

KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. RAVENS

The Bills stuck with their primary group, three wide receivers, against the Ravens, using it on 89% of the snaps. They also ran out of an empty backfield the most plays this season – 11 snaps – to spread out the Ravens. The Bills averaged a healthy 6.3 yards per play out of empty. Through four games the Bills are running 11 personnel on 73.8% of plays, up slightly from 70% last season, according to Buffalo News charting.

Group Plays       Rushing            Passing

11    55 plays     19 for 112, TD     19/35 213 yds, 1TD, 1SK

20      2 plays     1 for 1                 0/1

11+   1 play       1 for 8

12+   1 play       1 for 4

21+   1 play       1 for 2

K       2 plays      2 for -2

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 20: 2RB, 0TE, 3WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

