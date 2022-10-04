Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills stuck with 11 personnel vs. Ravens

Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:
KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. RAVENS
The Bills stuck with their primary group, three wide receivers, against the Ravens, using it on 89% of the snaps. They also ran out of an empty backfield the most plays this season – 11 snaps – to spread out the Ravens. The Bills averaged a healthy 6.3 yards per play out of empty. Through four games the Bills are running 11 personnel on 73.8% of plays, up slightly from 70% last season, according to Buffalo News charting.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 55 plays 19 for 112, TD 19/35 213 yds, 1TD, 1SK
20 2 plays 1 for 1 0/1
11+ 1 play 1 for 8
12+ 1 play 1 for 4
21+ 1 play 1 for 2
K 2 plays 2 for -2
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 20: 2RB, 0TE, 3WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.