Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills stuck with 11 personnel vs. Ravens

The Bills stuck with their primary group, three wide receivers, against the Ravens, using it on 89% of the snaps. They also ran out of an empty backfield the most plays this season – 11 snaps – to spread out the Ravens. The Bills averaged a healthy 6.3 yards per play out of empty. Through four games the Bills are running 11 personnel on 73.8% of plays, up slightly from 70% last season, according to Buffalo News charting.