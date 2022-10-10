 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills show confidence in backup receiving targets

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills OTA

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:

KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. STEELERS

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey showed confidence in his receiver depth, despite the absence of slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and the fact Jamison Crowder went on injured reserve. The Bills stuck with 11 personnel, with rookie Khalil Shakir getting 39 snaps, 70% of the plays. Bobby Hart was the extra lineman on an 11+ group, and he helped pave the way for James Cook’s 24-yard TD run.

Group Plays        Rushing      Passing

11     43             13 for 98       19/30 361 yds, 3TD

21      2              1 for 1           1/1 62 yds, TD

11+    2              1 for 24 TD    0/1

12      1              0 for 0           1/1 5 yds

12+    1              0 for 0           0/1

10      1              0 for 0           1/1 4 yds

22      1              0 for 0           0/1 INT

K       3              3 for -3

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

