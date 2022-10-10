Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills show confidence in backup receiving targets

Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense:
KEN DORSEY WATCH VS. STEELERS
Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey showed confidence in his receiver depth, despite the absence of slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie and the fact Jamison Crowder went on injured reserve. The Bills stuck with 11 personnel, with rookie Khalil Shakir getting 39 snaps, 70% of the plays. Bobby Hart was the extra lineman on an 11+ group, and he helped pave the way for James Cook’s 24-yard TD run.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 43 13 for 98 19/30 361 yds, 3TD
21 2 1 for 1 1/1 62 yds, TD
11+ 2 1 for 24 TD 0/1
12 1 0 for 0 1/1 5 yds
12+ 1 0 for 0 0/1
10 1 0 for 0 1/1 4 yds
22 1 0 for 0 0/1 INT
K 3 3 for -3
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 10: 1RB, 0TE, 4WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.