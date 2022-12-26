Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' run game chugging along in 11 personnel

It was no surprise that on a game played in minus-12 degree wind chill, the Bills opted for big-people formations on 23 of their 58 plays. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart played 15 snaps as the sixth offensive lineman, his highest percentage of the season (26%). The Bills ran best, however, when they spread out the Bears’ defense, which prioritizes coverage. It was the highest rushing total (182 yards) out of the three-receiver set of the season. However, it was the fourth time in the last seven games the Bills eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark with 11 personnel on the field.