Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' run game chugging along in 11 personnel

KEN DORSEY WATCH vs. BEARS
It was no surprise that on a game played in minus-12 degree wind chill, the Bills opted for big-people formations on 23 of their 58 plays. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart played 15 snaps as the sixth offensive lineman, his highest percentage of the season (26%). The Bills ran best, however, when they spread out the Bears’ defense, which prioritizes coverage. It was the highest rushing total (182 yards) out of the three-receiver set of the season. However, it was the fourth time in the last seven games the Bills eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark with 11 personnel on the field.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 35 17 for 182 9/17 86 yds, 2INT, 1SK
21+ 8 8 for 43
21 6 0 for 0 3/6 45 yds
12+ 4 4 for 19
12 2 1 for 8 1/1 9 yds
22+ 1 0 for 0 1/1 13 yds TD
10+ 1 0 for 0 1/1 19 yds TD
11+ 1 1 for 2
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 6OL. 10+: 1RB, 0TE, 6OL. 22+: 2RB, 2TE, 6OL.
Source: Buffalo News