Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' run game chugging along in 11 personnel

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
KEN DORSEY WATCH vs. BEARS

It was no surprise that on a game played in minus-12 degree wind chill, the Bills opted for big-people formations on 23 of their 58 plays. Offensive tackle Bobby Hart played 15 snaps as the sixth offensive lineman, his highest percentage of the season (26%). The Bills ran best, however, when they spread out the Bears’ defense, which prioritizes coverage. It was the highest rushing total (182 yards) out of the three-receiver set of the season. However, it was the fourth time in the last seven games the Bills eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark with 11 personnel on the field.

Group Plays Rushing      Passing

11    35    17 for 182      9/17 86 yds, 2INT, 1SK

21+   8      8 for 43

21     6      0 for 0           3/6 45 yds

12+   4      4 for 19

12     2      1 for 8           1/1 9 yds

22+   1      0 for 0           1/1 13 yds TD

10+   1      0 for 0           1/1 19 yds TD

11+   1      1 for 2

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 6OL. 10+: 1RB, 0TE, 6OL. 22+: 2RB, 2TE, 6OL.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

