Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 'Pony' package worked vs. Browns

  • Updated
Ken Dorsey

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills used bigger personnel groups a lot more against Cleveland, and it worked in exploiting the Browns’ run defense. The Bills used two running backs on 22 plays overall, the most in any game this season.

On eight of those 22 plays, the Bills paired James Cook and Nyhiem Hines on the field at the same time in what some teams call the “Pony” package. One of those Pony plays produced an 8-yard loss on an end around to Hines. But six other runs with Cook and Hines on the field netted 50 yards, an 8.3-yard average. There were 27 plays in the three-receiver set (11 personnel), the fewest of any game this season.

Group     Plays    Rushing        Passing

11           27      9 for 41, TD  10/17 112 yds, 1TD, 1SK

21          15      10 for 55        4/5 50 yds

12           8        4 for 33         4/4 35 yds

22           3        2 for 8           0/1

21+        4        3 for 11         1 SK

11+        2        2 for 18

12+        2        2 for 6

K           1         1 for -1

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott shares his appreciation for all who helped the Buffalo Bills get to Detroit during a press conference after the Bills' 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit.
Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

