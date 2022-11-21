Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 'Pony' package worked vs. Browns

The Bills used bigger personnel groups a lot more against Cleveland, and it worked in exploiting the Browns’ run defense. The Bills used two running backs on 22 plays overall, the most in any game this season.

On eight of those 22 plays, the Bills paired James Cook and Nyhiem Hines on the field at the same time in what some teams call the “Pony” package. One of those Pony plays produced an 8-yard loss on an end around to Hines. But six other runs with Cook and Hines on the field netted 50 yards, an 8.3-yard average. There were 27 plays in the three-receiver set (11 personnel), the fewest of any game this season.