Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills leaned into wideout-corner matchup vs. Miami

Allen pressured

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) get the throw off with pressure from Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) the second quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills quarterback speaks to reporters following Saturday night's victory over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins were without starting safety Eric Rowe and their cornerbacks are not distinguished beyond Xavien Howard. The Bills wanted three cornerbacks on the field so they played a ton of three-receiver sets, much more than the previous two weeks, against the Jets and Patriots. Josh Allen had eight designed runs and one scramble, and all but one of them came with the Bills spread out in three-receiver sets. The other was a third-and-1 keeper by Allen.

Group Plays Rushing             Passing

11    57      22 for 151           20/33 206 yds, 4TD, 2SK

21     5            1 for 1            3/4 73 yds

11+   5           2 for -2           2/3 25 yds

12     1           1 for -3

12+  1            1 for 4

21+  1            1 for 2

K      1            1 for -3

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 6OL. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

