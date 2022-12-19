Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills leaned into wideout-corner matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins were without starting safety Eric Rowe and their cornerbacks are not distinguished beyond Xavien Howard. The Bills wanted three cornerbacks on the field so they played a ton of three-receiver sets, much more than the previous two weeks, against the Jets and Patriots. Josh Allen had eight designed runs and one scramble, and all but one of them came with the Bills spread out in three-receiver sets. The other was a third-and-1 keeper by Allen.