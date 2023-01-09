 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills attacked Patriots defensive secondary

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the sideline before the Buffalo Bills game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Ken Dorsey Watch vs. New England Patriots

It’s clear that the Buffalo Bills thought they could throw the ball on the New England defensive secondary. Buffalo called passes on 25 of 35 offensive snaps in the first half, and 34 of 49 snaps (69.4%) up until they took a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter. As a result, almost all of the passing came with three wide receivers on the field (11 personnel).

Group    Plays    Rushing              Passing

11          39        10 for 49 yds        18/27 252 yds, 3TD, 1 INT, 2 SK

12          5          3 for 14 yds          1/2 2 yds

21          3          1 for 2 yds            0/2

22          2          2 for 11 yds

11+        2          2 for 4 yds

12+        2          2 for 8 yds

21+        2          2 for 5 yds

K            3          3 for -3 yds

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 6OL. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

