Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills attacked Patriots defensive secondary

Ken Dorsey Watch vs. New England Patriots
It’s clear that the Buffalo Bills thought they could throw the ball on the New England defensive secondary. Buffalo called passes on 25 of 35 offensive snaps in the first half, and 34 of 49 snaps (69.4%) up until they took a 35-23 lead in the fourth quarter. As a result, almost all of the passing came with three wide receivers on the field (11 personnel).
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 39 10 for 49 yds 18/27 252 yds, 3TD, 1 INT, 2 SK
12 5 3 for 14 yds 1/2 2 yds
21 3 1 for 2 yds 0/2
22 2 2 for 11 yds
11+ 2 2 for 4 yds
12+ 2 2 for 8 yds
21+ 2 2 for 5 yds
K 3 3 for -3 yds
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 6OL. 22: 2RB, 2TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.
Source: Buffalo News