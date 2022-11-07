Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 11 personnel stumbles vs. Jets

The lack of success of the Bills’ primary passing formation, 11 personnel, was the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Josh Allen had been completing 65% of his passes for 8.3 yards per attempt out of 11 personnel, aka three wides, in the first seven games, according to Buffalo News charting. Against the Jets, Allen hit 48% for 4.8 yards per attempt. The Bills used extra blocker Bobby Hart on 11 plays.