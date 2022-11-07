 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 11 personnel stumbles vs. Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp Ken Dorsey

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey directs his players.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The lack of success of the Bills’ primary passing formation, 11 personnel, was the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Josh Allen had been completing 65% of his passes for 8.3 yards per attempt out of 11 personnel, aka three wides, in the first seven games, according to Buffalo News charting. Against the Jets, Allen hit 48% for 4.8 yards per attempt. The Bills used extra blocker Bobby Hart on 11 plays.

Group  Plays    Rushing              Passing

11       42          12 for 92, 1TD     13/27 131 yds, 1INT-3SK

21        8            2 for 11              3/5 59 yds, 1SK-1INT

21+      4           3 for 8, 1TD         1/1 2 yds

12+      4           4 for 13

People are also reading…

11+      3           1 for 9                 1/1 13 yds 1SK

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL.

Source: Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks to the media after the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks another set of NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News