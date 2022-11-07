Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 11 personnel stumbles vs. Jets

The lack of success of the Bills’ primary passing formation, 11 personnel, was the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Josh Allen had been completing 65% of his passes for 8.3 yards per attempt out of 11 personnel, aka three wides, in the first seven games, according to Buffalo News charting. Against the Jets, Allen hit 48% for 4.8 yards per attempt. The Bills used extra blocker Bobby Hart on 11 plays.
Group Plays Rushing Passing
11 42 12 for 92, 1TD 13/27 131 yds, 1INT-3SK
21 8 2 for 11 3/5 59 yds, 1SK-1INT
21+ 4 3 for 8, 1TD 1/1 2 yds
12+ 4 4 for 13
People are also reading…
11+ 3 1 for 9 1/1 13 yds 1SK
Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 21+: 2RB, 1TE, 1WR, 6OL.
Source: Buffalo News