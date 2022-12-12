 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ken Dorsey Watch: Big personnel didn't dent Jets' defensive front

Ken Dorsey

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey walks the field before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
KEN DORSEY WATCH vs. JETS

The fact the Bills went 0 for 4 on third-and-short situations, with either 2 or 3 yards to go, helped negate any kind of rhythm or continuity in the Buffalo offense Sunday against the New York Jets. The Bills ran only 54 plays.

It’s tough to run wide on the Jets. One way to attack them in theory is to power up with bigger personnel and run between the tackles. It worked a little bit in the first meeting. The Bills had successful runs on 8 of 10 plays with “big personnel,” averaging 4.1 yards a carry. It didn’t work well this time. Devin Singletary had a 16-yard run with three tight ends on the field. But seven other runs with big people managed only 15 yards.

Josh Allen had five completions out of an empty backfield, plus an 11-yard scramble, on the two touchdown drives.

Group Plays      Rushing          Passing

11       37          15 for 72 TD    13/19 117 yds, 1TD, 3SK

12        5              2 for 2           0/3

12+      4              2 for 6           1/2 5 yds

21        3              1 for 3           1/2 17 yds

11+      2              2 for 4

13        1              1 for 16

10+      1              0 for 0           1/1 8 yds

K          1              1 for -1

Personnel – 11: 1RB, 1TE, 3WR. 21: 2RB, 1TE, 2WR. 12: 1RB, 2TE, 2WR. 11+: 1RB, 1TE, 2WR, 6OL. 12+: 1RB, 2TE, 1WR, 6OL. 10+: 1RB, 0TE, 3WR, 6OL. 13: 1RB, 3TE, 1WR. K: Kneel down.

Source: Buffalo News

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

