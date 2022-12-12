Ken Dorsey Watch: Big personnel didn't dent Jets' defensive front

The fact the Bills went 0 for 4 on third-and-short situations, with either 2 or 3 yards to go, helped negate any kind of rhythm or continuity in the Buffalo offense Sunday against the New York Jets. The Bills ran only 54 plays.

It’s tough to run wide on the Jets. One way to attack them in theory is to power up with bigger personnel and run between the tackles. It worked a little bit in the first meeting. The Bills had successful runs on 8 of 10 plays with “big personnel,” averaging 4.1 yards a carry. It didn’t work well this time. Devin Singletary had a 16-yard run with three tight ends on the field. But seven other runs with big people managed only 15 yards.