Ken Dorsey Watch: A closer look at Bills' personnel usage in 2022

Bills Browns third

The Buffalo Bills got a little more out of running back Devin Singletary (26) the final seven games of the regular season.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
KEN DORSEY WATCH 2022 SEASON

The personnel usage for the Buffalo Bills stayed similar last season under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in 2022.

The three-receiver set – 11 personnel – was used 70.2%. Josh Allen’s TD-to-interception totals were exactly the same in 11 personnel as last year – 30 TDs to 12 INTs. The Bills’ yards-per-attempt average in their main personnel group was sensational, at 7.4, up from 6.6 last year. The Bills’ use of two-tight-end sets was down from 73 plays to 43. Once it was apparent free-agent signee O.J. Howard wasn’t panning out and he was released in August, that mostly took the Bills out of the two-TE business.

Final Dorsey Watch 2022

Dorsey worked to develop a viable running game that wasn’t as heavily reliant on Josh Allen as the season wore on. The Bills’ running backs averaged 72 rushing yards a game the first nine games. They averaged 109 yards a game the last seven. Use of the sixth offensive lineman as a substitute for a blocking tight end helped give a little more diversity and punch to the attack.

