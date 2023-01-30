Ken Dorsey Watch: A closer look at Bills' personnel usage in 2022

The three-receiver set – 11 personnel – was used 70.2%. Josh Allen’s TD-to-interception totals were exactly the same in 11 personnel as last year – 30 TDs to 12 INTs. The Bills’ yards-per-attempt average in their main personnel group was sensational, at 7.4, up from 6.6 last year. The Bills’ use of two-tight-end sets was down from 73 plays to 43. Once it was apparent free-agent signee O.J. Howard wasn’t panning out and he was released in August, that mostly took the Bills out of the two-TE business.