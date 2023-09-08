Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey only laughed Friday when asked to help out fantasy football players by projecting catch totals for the team’s prospective No. 3 wide receivers.

The Bills are replacing No. 3 wideout Isaiah McKenzie, who they let walk away in free agency. Exactly how the snaps and the targets are going to shake out at the position remains a bit of a mystery heading into the season opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

Deonte Harty, Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir look like a committee at No. 3 wideout.

“Obviously they bring a lot of dynamic playmaking ability to the offense,” Dorsey said on a news conference call. “They’ve all got good speed, quickness, the ability to have inside-outside flex to them. So we can do a lot of different things with them. And all three have worked incredibly hard to get full grasp of the offense.”

McKenzie caught 40 passes last season while playing 51% of the snaps. Shakir caught 10 passes while playing 25% of the snaps.

Obviously, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is going to eat up a bunch of those snaps in the slot position when the Bills use two-tight-end personnel group.

It might be a stretch if any one of the three No. 3 wideouts hit the 40-catch plateau this year. Will the trio split 50 catches? Or 60. It probably partly depends on how well Kincaid produces.

All three have similar speed. The 5-foot-6 Harty ran 4.48 in the 40-yard dash out of college. The 6-0 Shakir ran 4.43. The 6-0 Sherfield ran 4.45.

Harty is the shiftiest, as he showed in his best season, 2019, with the New Orleans Saints. He caught 36 passes for 570 yards and a 15.6-yard average, doing damage with runs after the catch.

Sherfield caught 30 passes for 417 yards, a 13.6-yard average, last season for Miami.

“Obviously, Khalil has been here,” Dorsey said. “Trent and Harty have spent a lot of time learning the offense, learning the system to make sure they’ve got a great grasp knowing what to do at different positions. So I’m excited about those guys and the potential for them moving forward throughout the year.”

Here were a few other observations from Dorsey on Friday:

• The Bills have two new starters on the offensive line in left guard Connor McDermott and right guard O’Cyrus Torrence. But Torrence has worked with the first unit most of the past month ahead of veteran Ryan Bates. So Dorsey is encouraged by the amount of practice the starters have had together.

“I think from our aspect we’ve got five guys up front who have really spent a lot of time working together throughout camp,” Dorsey said. “Even though we had competition at different spots, I think they’ve got a lot of good reps together. They’ve gotten a good feel for each other and have continued to grow as a unit in that way. So I think that’s been critical for us. And we try to focus on us as much as possible.”

• On the Jets’ defense, which ranked fourth in the NFL in yards last season: “In terms of the Jets and their approach on defense, they’ve got a very disruptive front. They do a great job whether it’s run or pass of disrupting what offenses are trying to do. We’ve got to do as much as we can to try to neutralize them. They’re tough inside and outside. So you can’t just focus on one guy up front. Obviously they’ve got a bell cow up front (All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams) who makes a lot of plays. But they’ve got a lot of guys they rotate. You see a lot of different bodies, all of which can be disruptive.”

• On running back James Cook showing he can gain some tough yards in preseason: “The ability to finish runs was really encouraging to see. Those hidden yards of getting an extra 1 or 2 yards to keep us out of maybe second and 1 or third and 1. Those things he’s really grown and improved on. That physicality aspect of it. And not always, hey, I don’t need to hit a home run. There’s times where I just need to get an extra 2 or 3 yards to help us. So those things have been big for us.”

Injury report: The Bills held a walk-through practice Friday, and safety Micah Hyde (back) participated in full. Hyde said Thursday he's fine and he's playing Monday night.

Jets starting right tackle Mekhi Becton, who was limited (knee) on Thursday, did not practice due to illness Friday. Starting left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and running back Breece Hall (knee) were limited.