The moment he transmits the game’s first play-call into the helmet of quarterback Josh Allen, everything is worth it for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Hours stacked on hours of video study. Several meetings per day with coaches and players. Multiple walk-throughs and practices. And the time commitment – as many as 15 hours per day from Monday through Thursday to construct the plan he and his staff feel is best for the Bills.

Sunday is the best day.

“It’s so much fun,” said Dorsey, who starts his second year as the Bills’ play-caller Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. “It’s exactly what you dream of as a kid when you love playing ‘Madden’ on your PlayStation.”

Before the fun, though, there is the preparation and late nights, meals-on-the-go and soda by the liter.

Last month, Dorsey sat down with The Buffalo News to break down his work schedule. Emphasis on work.

Welcome to “Seven Days of Dorsey.”

Sunday Part 1

’Let the traffic clear’

As the media waits outside the Bills’ home locker room, Dorsey is one of the first people to briskly walk up the tunnel leaving the stadium. Win or lose, he wants to get right to work, and makes the short walk across the parking lot to his second-floor office.

His thoughts still fresh, Dorsey will immediately dig into the game video. The cut-ups will come later; this first look is the offense’s plays in sequence. After road games, he will watch the video on the flight back to Buffalo.

Dorsey watches the “All-22” video, which is high sideline and end-zone views of each play from an angle that includes every player. Notebook in front of him and pen in hand, he said he finishes “up any thoughts or notes I have on the game and to remember the next time we might play that team – anything that jumps out right away. And let the traffic clear.”

On a specific play, Dorsey reviews myriad things: Route concepts, the spacing of the receivers, protections and the run-game execution by the Bills and the coverages, front structures and blitzes of the defense.

“I like to watch it right away because then I remember, ‘OK, this is why we called something,’ or, ‘OK, this is why this happened,’ ” Dorsey said.

That task completed, Dorsey drives home and might give the game another watch, “and then have a minute to decompress because it was such a long week, and you try and take advantage of any time you can to relax your brain.”

Monday

’Onto the next week’

Players talk about “The 24-Hour Rule.” Not Dorsey. More like 14 hours (after a 1 p.m. game), 11 hours (after a 4:25 p.m. game) or seven hours (after an 8:15 p.m. game). He is back in the office by 6:45 a.m. Monday, but not to immediately give the previous day’s game another review.

By sunrise, Dorsey has already flipped the page to the Bills’ opponent six days away. As a position coach, he would start on the next opponent on Friday-Saturday – for example, Bills assistants will take a look at Las Vegas (Week 2) before flying to New Jersey to face the Jets.

“I don’t do that as a coordinator, because I don’t want to think about the next week while I’m focused on this week,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey doesn’t grade each player’s performance – the position coaches do, on categories ranging from technique to decision-making to execution, and will present those reports to him during an offensive staff meeting that starts in the 8 a.m. hour.

The topics during the initial staff meeting run the gamut, and Dorsey wants everybody to hear all of the corrections and coaching points.

Later Monday is the full offensive unit meeting on the first floor of the Bills’ facility. Dorsey wants to show a mix of positive plays and items that need to be addressed.

“The biggest thing you don’t want to let happen is let winning a game dissuade you from correcting things,” he said. “At the same time, we make sure we point out what ‘Playoff Caliber’ standard that (coach) Sean (McDermott) talks about. You reinforce it when it’s there so guys know exactly what it looks like.”

Dorsey attends a “good amount,” of the quarterback meetings led by position coach Joe Brady, who succeeded Dorsey last year. Dorsey will pop in and out of the other position meeting rooms.

McDermott leads a team meeting Monday afternoon, and once that breaks, the offensive staff is entirely focused on the next opponent; Dorsey also has his weekly media availability in the 3 p.m. hour.

Monday night’s focus is first- and second-down plays, which involves the base run and pass plays. Offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Aaron Kromer leads the run preparation effort, and Dorsey provides his opinions.

Dorsey will watch every game the opponent has played that season by the end of the week.

“The thing that impresses me the most about his preparation is how much tape he watches,” tight ends coach Rob Boras said.

Additionally, he receives analytics reports from senior director of football research Dennis Lock, and talks game situations with assistant quarterbacks/game management coach Marc Lubick. They will present their reports to Dorsey early in the week.

Tuesday

’Get going on third down’

The players are off Tuesday, but Allen and the other quarterbacks are always in the facility.

“I’ll go in and talk to (Dorsey) about game-plan stuff and get an overview of what the (opponent) is doing and what plays I like and what plays he likes and try to marry up our thought process so I can be an extension of him when I’m on the field,” Allen told The News.

Dorsey will also ask for feedback from McDermott, leaning on his experience calling defenses in Philadelphia, Carolina and now Buffalo.

“It differs week-to-week,” McDermott said during a press conference last month. “On the whole, I’ll have awareness enough (of an opponent’s defense) to know what they’re all about philosophically, but I also want to let our offensive coaches and Ken do their jobs. I have a lot of trust and confidence in those guys.”

In turn, Dorsey has trust and confidence in the offensive staff. He wants to hear their suggestions and ideas, their opinions and feedback. Will they disagree? Of course – these are knowledgeable and confident people who have strong views. But it’s all about finding the right answer to the test.

“He allows dialogue,” Brady said. “He’s not a closed door and saying, ‘This is what we’re doing.’ He does a great job elaborating on that and explaining that to the players.”

By mid-afternoon, the staff has buttoned up the first- and second-down plan, which is followed by scripting out Wednesday’s practice so the assistants can draw up the cards for the scout team, made of backups and practice squad players who provide the “look” for the offense to work against.

Next up is the third-down plan – the goal is to have it mostly complete by late Tuesday night.

Wednesday

’Formulate red zone’

The old days of players having a three-ring binder including that week’s game plan are long gone – everything is loaded onto their iPads in time for the work week to start Wednesday morning. Dorsey leads an offensive staff meeting Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m., to finalize the emphasis points for individual practice periods and make sure there are no issues with the practice script of plays.

The first offensive team meeting of the week serves as an introduction to the opponent’s personnel and general schemes. That meeting breaks and the pass plays are installed to separate groups – the skill-position players (by Dorsey) and the line (by Kromer). The next meeting block is for the individual position groups.

The Bills are on the field for the first time late Wednesday morning for a walk-through, followed by a meeting, practice (12:30 p.m.), a coach’s meeting, another full-offense meeting and individual position meetings.

The coaches watch the practice tape together.

“If plays need to be taken out because we don’t love them, we will,” Dorsey said. “If we need to tweak a route or a concept, we will.”

The players are excused for the day in the late afternoon, but the coaches plod along. Next up are the opponent’s blitzes from the past few years. Yes, the past few years. The coaches will review the blitzes and go through “What if?” scenarios – what if the opponent does this, how will the Bills block it, where will Allen go with the football, how will the receivers and tight ends adjust their routes. They call them their “rules.”

Next up is the red zone.

By 10 p.m., Dorsey is at the midpoint of the week – the previous 1 p.m. game is 80 hours in the rear-view mirror, and the next 1 p.m. game is 85 hours away.

“Gosh, it definitely goes by fast because there is so much material you have to get through and so much work to be done,” he said. “There is the element of never feeling like there is enough time in the day.”

Thursday

’Trying to stay ahead’

At what point does Dorsey have time to eat or exercise?

“Workouts on Friday and Saturday,” he said with a laugh. “In the morning, you grab food as you’re coming in before that 8 a.m. meeting. Lunch, you’ll grab it as you’re coming off the practice field. We all eat while we’re watching the tape.”

Dorsey doesn’t drink coffee, but “my Achilles heel is soda. Dr. Pepper. Pepsi. Pepsi products,” and his go-to sweet is Red Vines licorice, which he prefers to Twizzlers, an occasional debate in the Bills’ hallways.

In the 90 minutes before the staff meeting, Dorsey double-checks the Thursday practice script to make sure the right things are being emphasized during individual drills, and uses highlighters to mark plays already practiced and those still on the docket.

The first offensive team meeting includes all players except receivers, because blitzes are the topic. Following that is a third-down installation meeting and introducing the red-zone package.

As Dorsey tries to cram as many meetings in so few hours, this is where the position coaches working ahead is handy.

“It’s important for us as coaches to paint a little picture for (Dorsey) by saying, ‘Hey, these are some quick, little things,’ or, ‘Hey, just be alert to this,’ ” Brady said. “I’ll let him know that on Monday.”

Dorsey said Thursday’s schedule “mirrors” Wednesday – meeting, walk-through, meeting, practice, coach’s meeting and position group meetings.

From late afternoon into the night, the coaches script the Friday practice, make sure the red-zone plan is finished and go over two- and four-minute drills, short-yardage, goal-line, back-up-to-their-own-end-zone situations. As Brady said, the assistants begin organizing their notes and plans on those early in the week to present to Dorsey on Thursday nights.

Late Thursday night, Dorsey is back in his office organizing his play-call sheets for the game: which first-and-10 play he prefers in the red zone, go-to calls on second-and-long, the plays in third-and-short, -medium and-long. On game day, Dorsey will have a separate play sheet for the red zone.

Friday

’Opening calls’

Friday is a truncated day for the players – they have a morning walk-through before staying on the field and starting practice at 11 a.m. The aforementioned specialized situations are installed and practiced.

Post-practice, there are no meetings with the players.

“It’s a little more low-key (for the coaches), and we talk about, ‘Here are the things we like as opening calls in the run game and pass game,’ to make sure we all see it the same way and is on the same page,” Dorsey said. “We hit anything that came up – do we have an answer for this? Are we satisfied with how we’ve left things?”

One thing is for sure …

“You’re trying to subtract plays (from the game plan), instead of adding plays because there are no more practices to work on it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey doesn’t have a set-in-concrete script of opening plays to call, but does have a list he wants to work through early in the game (run and pass) and, occasionally, he said, “I go right down that order. Other times, you’re in second-and-long and you skip over that second-and-short call on the sheet. There are definitely things you want to do early in the game from a personnel (usage) and play-calling standpoint, but you can’t be married to the script.”

Dorsey tries to leave the facility by 6 p.m. Friday and spend time with his wife and two daughters.

“If you get to game day and haven’t slept, you’re no good to anybody,” he said.

Saturday

’Final touches on plan’

Dorsey starts with another offensive staff meeting in the morning to go over the play-calling script. He continues to stress collaboration.

“If anybody woke up at midnight and jotted down a note, let’s talk about it,” he said. “You don’t want to leave a game saying, ‘I wish we would have talked about this as a staff.’ ”

The Bills usually have an 11 a.m. walk-through that Dorsey said centers on “true situational stuff,” like two-minute and short-yardage. After the walk-through, if it’s a home game, the players are off for several hours until reporting to their team hotel.

The position coaches use Saturday afternoon to work ahead on the next opponent, and Dorsey will take one last look at how he constructed his game-calling sheets for “final touches on the plan.”

At night, Dorsey said his goal for the offensive meeting is to “make sure guys are in the right mind space.”

Dorsey will show highlights from the previous week’s game, and surfs YouTube for clips of athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali to splice into his presentation.

“Our players are pros and they know what it takes to win a football game, so you don’t want to overdo it and create a situation where you live on the train tracks and stop hearing the train,” Dorsey said. “You want them to hear the message without going overboard.”

Sunday Part 2

’I love it’

For a 1 p.m. home game, Dorsey leaves the Bills’ hotel between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to avoid traffic. He hangs around the locker room after warmups before going up to the coach’s box.

“The big-picture view that you can see upstairs is beneficial,” he said. “The thing you lose a little bit of is the direct communication with the guys, so you’ve got to have a lot of trust in the (coaches) down on the field.”

The game starts and fun begins.

“I love it,” Dorsey said. “Calling an NFL football game is something I never take for granted. It’s such a cool experience and something I’m so grateful for, especially with guys like Josh Allen and (receivers) Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and the line we have. I tell the guys all the time, ‘I never played on a team that had a mix of such great people and such talent.’

“It’s such a great feeling to be a part of a group like this because of how special I feel they are.”

The circle is completed by 4 p.m. and win or lose, Dorsey starts over.

“He’s regimented, and that’s so important because this is a routine league,” Boras said. “Coming from (playing) quarterback and a quarterback’s vision to now having a coordinator’s vision, he sees things very well and pretty easily. He is prepared for every situation and what to anticipate in those situations.”