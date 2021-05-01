 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keeping track of the Bills' undrafted free agents
0 comments

Keeping track of the Bills' undrafted free agents

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Chiefs AFC pregame

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane watches players warm up before the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was eager to get his post-draft news conference finished because he wanted to dig in on the undrafted free agent market, which is expected to be active and volatile. 

As per custom, a number of agents had deals in place for their clients should they not get picked as the draft rolled to its conclusion. 

Following the draft, the Bills' roster stood at 78 players, meaning they could sign as many as 13 undrafted free agents. The limit is 91, as running back Christian Wade still counts as a roster exemption. 

The Bills began with Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele, who was second-team All-Mountain West last fall.

San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson.

San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 things to know about Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News