Keeping track of the Bills' undrafted free agents

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was eager to get his post-draft news conference finished because he wanted to dig in on the undrafted free agent market, which is expected to be active and volatile.
As per custom, a number of agents had deals in place for their clients should they not get picked as the draft rolled to its conclusion.
Following the draft, the Bills' roster stood at 78 players, meaning they could sign as many as 13 undrafted free agents. The limit is 91, as running back Christian Wade still counts as a roster exemption.
The Bills began with Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele, who was second-team All-Mountain West last fall.
San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson.
San Jose State wide receiver Tre Walker.
