Katherine Fitzgerald: Even if he hates Halloween, Josh Allen was treat for veiwing folk on Manning Cast

For the most part, though, Allen let the Manning brothers run the show. Maybe he was just once again learning by osmosis – they of course brought up that Allen attended the Manning Passing Academy, the only surprise being it wasn’t mentioned earlier on the broadcast. Allen’s followed the pair in other ways. His stats are nowhere near Peyton’s or Eli’s, but Allen’s been doing a few more commercials this year. It’s been illuminating in a sense.

“I have a lot of respect for actors and actresses and what they do, because I don't think it's for me,” he told The Buffalo News earlier this year.

Now, acting isn’t exactly the same as commentating, but still, it doesn’t seem Allen went particularly out of his way to tell others around Orchard Park to tune in for the big production.

“Is he on tonight? Yeah, well maybe I'll try and turn it on,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Knowing Josh’s sense of humor and the Manning brothers’ sense of humor, it'll be good TV for everyone out there, all the viewing folk out there.”

Those who tuned in got to hear Peyton praise Allen and Patrick Mahomes, but while balancing that with a critique based off a party earlier this year.