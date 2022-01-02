Katherine Fitzgerald: Bills' pass rush hitting its stride at the perfect time

On second-and-10 at the start of the drive, Rousseau strip sacked Ryan, Rousseau’s first forced fumble in the NFL. Phillips recovered at the Atlanta 18, and the Bills scored six plays later. Phillips saw it as a big moment for Rousseau, but also for the defense as a whole.

“You guys know the studies that come out, if a quarterback’s been hit early in the game what that does to his passer rating as the game goes on – maybe starting to look down at rush instead of deeper down,” Phillips said. “And so to get that early, as well as to get Greg rolling, I think that was an amazing play. And we had a great rush, all four of us out there. We were able to come up with the ball.”

Rousseau said it was an “intuitive situation,” coming off the ball for the strip sack. Strong coverage by his teammates gave Rousseau a boost.

“I’d say definitely that’s every week, our four-man rush has to be our best weapon,” Rousseau said. “Being able to not blitz, being able to drop seven people in coverage, lock up back there and us just get after the quarterback. They can’t beat that. So when we’re all clicking, we’re all on the same page, it’s tough to stop.”