Former Bills running back Karlos Williams recently found some souvenirs from his rookie season in 2015 that made him nostalgic about his time in Buffalo.

"I love and miss that city," he said recently.

What he found were copies of The Buffalo News featuring his exploits, most notably his performance at Miami when he had 12 carries for 110 yards and went 41 yards for a touchdown to cap the Bills' 41-14 victory.

A photo of Williams was on the front page of the sports section with the headline, "Adrenaline rush."

"Boy, was it a real adrenaline rush," Williams tweeted.

Wow unpacking a old suitcase so I can repack it and found this. Boy was it a real adrenaline rush. @TheBuffaloNews pic.twitter.com/qgFW2wpImY — Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@karlos_sr) June 6, 2023

Williams said his mother used to collect newspaper clippings about his athletic exploits and send them to him. (Yes, kids, this was a thing.)

Williams found an old suitcase and went to check what was in it before repacking it to store.

"I saved all (the clippings) from the season," he said. "When I was released, I packed them up and forgot about them."

Williams was a fifth-round selection by the Bills and ran for 517 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries in 2015. He also had two receiving touchdowns and totaled 96 yards receiving.

That would be the only season he played in the NFL. Williams would be released the following summer and was suspended several times for drugs.

He signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019 but never played because the season was canceled due to Covid. He retired in April 2021.

Now Williams, known as Coach Los, works as a speed and agility coach for high school players and helps with their recruitment. His Twitter feed is filled with videos of kids at football camps or in games and tweets from the players when they get college offers.

Williams has had some hard feelings and lingering frustrations at times about how his Bills' exit was handled, notably with former GM Doug Whaley, but not with Buffalo or Bills fans.

"I would move back in a heartbeat," he said.